Go beyond the basic bottle of wine this holiday season with creative gift ideas for hosts and hostesses.
It's finally the season of Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations and holiday parties galore. To thank your friends and family for graciously hosting a fabulous get-together, it's always a good idea to bring along a token of your appreciation.
In order to not show up empty-handed, you could always say 'thank you' with the obligatory bottle of their preferred beverage — like wine or whisky. But why not get a little more creative when gifting your host this season? Whether you’re attending a holiday party or turning their guest room into your winter vacation getaway, we've rounded up 17 thoughtful gifts to bring along with you for the host or hostess.
If your host is known for getting experimental in the kitchen with new recipes and cuisines, go for a foodie-friendly gift such as Brightland's Oprah-approved deluxe olive oil duo or a hosting apron from Selena Gomez's Our Place collection. For new friends, you can never go wrong with a festive scented candle or luxe hand soap. To keep the party going all night long, consider gifting a wine chiller (with a basket of wine to put inside of it) and a set of handcrafted glasses to quite literally top it off.
No matter who you're shopping for, there's a gift to help you express your gratitude for every host that will ensure you get invited back for the next get-together. Ahead, shop our picks for the best host gifts this season, including some gift ideas you might want to purchase for yourself.
Total Wine Taste Of Italy Wines Gift Basket
Gift this Total Wine gift basket to your favorite wine connoisseur. You can have it shipped or delivered, depending on their location. It includes Italian favorites like Chianti Classico, pinot grigio and prosecco by Tesoro della Regina, plus wine pairings like spaghetti, pasta sauce, mixed olives, bread sticks, sesame crackers and a pastry cream bar.
Boy Smells Cedar Stack Candle
Transform any home into a woodland oasis with this cedarwood, tobacco, juniper and white musk candle from Boy Smells.
Pottery Barn Marble Snowflake Cheese Board
Made from genuine white marble, this snowflake-shaped cheese board can be monogrammed with their initials for a personal touch.
Brightland The Duo
This stunning duo of olive oils includes the Awake for roasting and sautéeing and the Alive for topping salads and breads.
Anthropologie Festive Bistro Tile Spoon Rest
24-karat gold-painted details and a festive motif make this spoon rest a playful addition to any kitchen.
Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash
A favorite handwash of luxury hotels and restaurants, this fragrant hand soap brings a touch of the high life to any home.
Homecourt Mandarin Basile Limited Edition Candle
Courteney Cox's new candle brand has so many exciting scents in stunning ceramic vessels, including this sparkling mandarin orange and basil fragrance.
DII Herringbone Striped Collection Cotton Throw Blanket
There's no such thing as too many throw blankets to snuggle up with during the colder months, and this woven 100% cotton pick comes in a variety of colors to match any home.
Le Creuset Noël Collection Mini Cocotte with Star Knob
Le Creuset's beloved mini cocottes are the ideal size for serving holiday sides and snacks, and these limited-edition holiday pieces come in forest green, cherry red and crisp white.
Bonne Maman 2023 Limited Edition Advent Calendar
The perfect gift for foodies, preserves lovers, and anyone who embraces the holiday spirit, Bonne Maman's Advent calendar features 23 unique holiday fruit spread flavors and 1 honey, each waiting to be unveiled for a memorable homemade taste.
Our Place Hosting Apron
A pleated back, high neckline and extra-long ties make this apron from Selena Gomez's Our Place collab a cut above traditional silhouettes.
Anthropologie Cinzia Flutes, Set of 4
Toast to the holidays with these stunning handmade champagne flutes in your choice of jewel tones.
Mike's Hot Honey
This best-selling spicy honey for pizza, salads, cheese boards and more makes a great addition to anyone's pantry.
Jonathan Adler Helsinki Coasters
Add a fun pop of color and Scandinavian-inspired style to any home with a set of porcelain coasters — packaged in a charming gift box.
Paris Hilton Wine Bottle Chiller Set
This wine chiller set from Paris Hilton's home line will keep beverages at the perfect temperature for serving.
Fly By Jing Triple Threat
For fans of spicy food, thrill them with a trio of Sichuan hot sauces: Sichuan Chili Crisp, Zhong Sauce, and Mala Spice Mix.
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
We love a personalized gift—especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed soap and towel set from Williams Sonoma.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
