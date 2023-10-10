Amazon is kickstarting the holiday shopping season today with its October Prime Day sale. Happening now through Wednesday, October 11, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event features deals on everything from Apple products to pet essentials. One brand with some of the biggest deals on Amazon is Peloton. Right now, you have the chance to score one of the most popular exercise bikes for up to $500 off.

The Original Peloton Bike is $350 off, bringing the total down to $1,095—the lowest price we’ve ever seen the bike. Even better, the upgraded Peloton Bike+ is on sale for $500 off at Amazon for Prime members. You can save big on the popular connected exercise bikes to upgrade your home gym for indoor cardio workouts.

Peloton Bike+ Amazon Peloton Bike+ Peloton Bike+ features a larger, brighter, anti-reflective display for sharper, more immersive viewing from any angle. The rear and front-facing speakers create studio quality sound. Additionally, this bike feautres an Auto Resistance knob that can automatically adjust your resistance to follow the instructors’ cues. $2,495 $1,995 Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts to the next level with a Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,095 Shop Now

If there's one thing we've learned about fitness in the last few years, it's that you don't always need to leave home to get a quality workout. Stationary bikes have since skyrocketed in popularity as a top choice for at-home workouts, and Peloton bikes are leading the charge thanks to their compact size and variety of motivational online classes.

Peloton is one of the world's most popular and immersive stationary bikes. It has a 21.5-inch display and rear-facing speakers that let you take classes and get the most out of your workouts. Needing only a 4-by-2-foot space, the Peloton Bike fits well in small spaces. With a Peloton All-Access Membership ($44 monthly), you'll get unlimited access to Peloton's entire library of content on both your new Bike and through the Peloton App.

Along with the bikes, Peloton shoes, the Peloton Guide and more accessories are also on sale for Prime Day now. With the Peloton Guide, you can transform your TV into an AI-powered personal trainer. See yourself on screen next to instructors, and correct your form as you go.

Peloton Guide Amazon Peloton Guide Get the most out of your Peloton workouts with this interactive strength-training device that helps correct your form. $195 $95 Shop Now

Peloton Bike Mat Amazon Peloton Bike Mat Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat. $75 $45 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

