Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Echo Devices to Shop Before They're Over

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Echo Show
Amazon
By ETonline Staff
Published: 8:36 AM PDT, October 10, 2023

Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is here with tech discounts, including Amazon Echo devices.

October Prime Day is happening now with tons of major tech savings on everything from laptops to TVs to iPads and more. If you want to upgrade your house into a smart home, Amazon’s Echo devices are majorly on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. Through tomorrow, October 11, Amazon is offering huge discounts on its Echo smart displays and speakers marked down by up to 71% off.

Right now, Amazon has its Echo Show 8 on sale for just $60. Normally $130, this is a 54% discount on the 8” HD touchscreen that lets you take video calls, watch TV, and listen to music anywhere in the house. These deals on Amazon devices are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging these limited-time offers while they're still available.

With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.

Ahead, shop all the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on Echo devices to get your smart home started.

Best Prime Day Echo Show Deals

Echo Show 15

Echo Show 15
Amazon

Echo Show 15

With a 15.6” Full HD smart display and built-in Fire TV, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed — whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list.

$280 $185

Shop Now

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)

With a 10.1" HD screen that’s designed to move with you, the Amazon Echo Show 10 can be used for video calls, watching your favorite shows and following along to the steps of a new recipe.

$250 $160

Shop Now

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)

Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one. 

$130 $60

Shop Now

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)

Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.

$90 $40

Shop Now

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Amazon

Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini

Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.

$125 $45

Shop Now

Echo Show 15 with Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb

Echo Show 15 with Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb
Amazon

Echo Show 15 with Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb

Start setting the mood with Hue Smart bulbs and your Echo device, supporting up to 5 Hue Bluetooth and Zigbee smart bulbs. 

$335 $187

Shop Now

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb
Amazon

Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb

Get your Smart Home started with Ring and Alexa - use your voice to control your lights.

$265 $160

Shop Now

Best Prime Day Echo Smart Speaker Deals

The latest Echo Dot speaker is on sale for 54% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

Echo Dot (5th Gen)
Amazon

Echo Dot (5th Gen)

The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines. 

$50 $23

Shop Now

Echo Pop

Echo Pop
Amazon

Echo Pop

The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device. 

$40 $18

Shop Now

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb
Amazon

Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb

Wind down before bed without touching your phone. Just say, “Alexa, dim the lights”. Cooking with two-hands full? Just ask Alexa to make your lights brighter, to better see your recipe. 

$140 $57

Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best October Prime Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Lenovo and More

Tech

The Best October Prime Day Laptop Deals: Apple, Lenovo and More

The Best October Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best October Prime Day Apple Deals You Can Shop Now

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon October Prime Day Tech Deals

Save Up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Kitchen and Dining Essentials for Fall

LG's C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Tech

LG's C3 OLED TV Is On Sale for Its Lowest Price Ever Right Now

Save Up to 50% on Headphones and Speakers From Sony, JBL and Jabra

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 50% on Headphones and Speakers From Sony, JBL and Jabra

Tags: