Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale is here with tech discounts, including Amazon Echo devices.
October Prime Day is happening now with tons of major tech savings on everything from laptops to TVs to iPads and more. If you want to upgrade your house into a smart home, Amazon’s Echo devices are majorly on sale for Prime Big Deal Days. Through tomorrow, October 11, Amazon is offering huge discounts on its Echo smart displays and speakers marked down by up to 71% off.
Right now, Amazon has its Echo Show 8 on sale for just $60. Normally $130, this is a 54% discount on the 8” HD touchscreen that lets you take video calls, watch TV, and listen to music anywhere in the house. These deals on Amazon devices are rare outside Prime Day and Black Friday, so we recommend snagging these limited-time offers while they're still available.
With an Amazon Echo, you can protect your home using a feature called Alexa Guard. When this option is enabled, Alexa will send you notifications if your Echo detects certain sounds and will then let you listen to any noises that were detected as dangerous.
Ahead, shop all the best Amazon October Prime Day deals on Echo devices to get your smart home started.
Best Prime Day Echo Show Deals
Echo Show 15
With a 15.6” Full HD smart display and built-in Fire TV, family organization and entertainment will look brilliant. You can modify your home screen to have what's most important to you displayed — whether it's the weather, a calendar or your to-do list.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen)
With a 10.1" HD screen that’s designed to move with you, the Amazon Echo Show 10 can be used for video calls, watching your favorite shows and following along to the steps of a new recipe.
Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8, featuring a 8” HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers bring entertainment to life. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check the weather, and control your smart home all in one.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen)
Manage your home from the couch with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) with Blink Mini
Check in on your family, pets, and more using the Blink Mini with motion detection and two-way audio and the Echo Show's built-in camera. Drop in on your home when you're out or view the front door from your Echo Show 5 with compatible video doorbells.
Echo Show 15 with Philips Hue Smart Color Bulb
Start setting the mood with Hue Smart bulbs and your Echo device, supporting up to 5 Hue Bluetooth and Zigbee smart bulbs.
Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) with Ring A19 Smart LED Bulb
Get your Smart Home started with Ring and Alexa - use your voice to control your lights.
Best Prime Day Echo Smart Speaker Deals
The latest Echo Dot speaker is on sale for 54% off. Every Echo device comes with the Amazon Alexa assistant, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather with the power of your voice.
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
The 5th Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most essential Amazon devices. It has an improved audio experience and allows you to connect to other smart devices to trigger at-home routines.
Echo Pop
The audiophiles will want the Echo Pop, which is Amazon's first full-sound and compact speaker. Along with playing bold sounds, you'll get all the perks of an Alexa enabled device.
Echo (4th Gen) with Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb
Wind down before bed without touching your phone. Just say, “Alexa, dim the lights”. Cooking with two-hands full? Just ask Alexa to make your lights brighter, to better see your recipe.
The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
