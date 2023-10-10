Amazon Prime Big Deal Days aka Amazon October Prime Day is here for only 48 hours, which means now is the perfect time to upgrade your tech for the new season.

Slated for October 10 and 11, Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days will be available for Prime members in the U.S. and 19 additional countries. Prime members get exclusive access to some of the year's hottest early Black Friday deals on laptops before November even gets here. If you're in search of a new laptop for your school or work needs, Amazon's Prime Day deals include savings on top brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

Whether you want a compact MacBook Air you can take on the go or a powerful PC laptop with a jaw-dropping display like the Samsung Galaxy Book3, Amazon's laptop deals have you covered for the start of the new season. Not all laptops are created equal, so we've gathered the sales on laptops with powerful processors, long-lasting batteries, and high-quality video cameras.

Amazon's Prime Day offers include the tech that you and your kids need to fit your budget. From Lenovo Ideapads to HP laptops with Windows operating systems, here are the best Prime Day laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Amazon October Prime Day Laptop Deals

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

2022 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2022 Apple MacBook Pro The 13-inch MacBook Pro laptop is a portable powerhouse. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. This MacBook Pro deal is one of the best seen in any Apple laptop. $1,499 $1,049 512GB Storage Shop Now $1,299 $965 256GB ​​​​​​​Storage Shop Now

2023 Apple MacBook Pro Amazon 2023 Apple MacBook Pro Save on Apple's newest MacBook supercharged by the Apple M2 Pro chip. The 2023 Apple MacBook Pro delivers exceptional performance whether it’s plugged in or not, and has up to 18 hours of battery life. $2,499 $2,300 Shop Now

HP 14 Laptop Amazon HP 14 Laptop Crafted to keep you productive and entertained from anywhere, the HP 14-inch diagonal laptop combines long-lasting battery life with a thin and portable, micro-edge bezel design. With its thin and light design, you can take this PC anywhere. $570 $458 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

