If you're in the market for a new tablet, Amazon just put its entire lineup of Fire Tablets on sale in celebration of their second Prime Day event (aka Prime Big Deal Days). The major shopping event wraps up today, October 11, which means it's the perfect time to take advantage of these impressive deals. Until midnight tonight, you can save up to 50% on best-selling Amazon Fire Tablet models for the entire family.

Shop the Amazon Fire Tablet Sale

Fire Tablets are perfect for anyone who needs a portable computer that's a bit smaller and lighter than a standard laptop. As opposed to smartphones, tablets have a bit more processing power, so you can complete tons of tasks on a tablet. The extra screen space is also a blessing when it comes to streaming movies, writing notes, personalizing photos, reading eBooks and more.

Included in the October Prime Day deals are steep discounts on Amazon's newest range Fire HD 10 Tablets for both adults and kids. Made to compete with Apple iPads and Samsung's Galaxy Tab lineup, the Fire HD 10 has a lot of great tablet features at a fraction of the cost. You can stream the newest shows and read your favorite books with access to services like Netflix, Disney Plus and Kindle or complete everyday assignments with Microsoft Office, Zoom and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Get more done with the Fire HD 10 tablet. You can use Microsoft Office, OneNote, and Dropbox, download apps like Zoom, or ask Alexa to make video calls to friends and family. Check email, update shopping lists, and set reminders. $150 $75 32GB Shop Now

Amazon also makes kid-friendly tablets that have a built-in case and are designed for fun and educational content. The easy-to-use Parent Dashboard allows you to filter content based on your child's age, set educational goals and time limits, and grant access to additional content like Netflix and Disney+. With a subscription to Amazon Kids+, you'll get thousands of ad-free books, games, videos, apps, TV shows and Alexa skills from brands like Disney, Nickelodeon, Prime Video and PBS Kids.

Ahead, shop more of the best Amazon Fire Tablet deals available right now.

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet Get 50% off a full-featured tablet for kids ages 3–7, 1 year of Amazon Kids+ content, and a Kid-Proof Case with a built-in stand. This Fire tablet has up to 10 hours of battery for reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music. $110 $55 Shop Now

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet Amazon Amazon Fire 7 Tablet This Amazon Fire Tablet gives you entertainment in the palm of your hands with up to 10 hours of reading, streaming, browsing the web, and playing games. $60 $40 Shop Now

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sales don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

