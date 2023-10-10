The time to tune in is now. Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale is officially here with unbeatable deals on big-ticket tech like TVs. Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the Amazon shopping event for Prime members comes to a wrap at the end of the day on October 11, so there are exactly 48 hours to upgrade your living room setup for less.

From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the intensely cinematic LG C3 OLED TV, there are huge Prime Day deals on 4K TVs from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and of course Amazon's very own Fire TVs. The Prime Day TV deals at Amazon are numerous but don't delay — with discounts as steep as these, the best models are selling out quickly.

Whether you want a better TV for watching the 2023 NFL season or are revamping your at-home movie theatre experience ahead of your family's Christmas movie marathon, the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals are offering early Black Friday prices on top-rated screens with vibrant picture and realistic sound. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color.

We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the best October Prime Day TV deals to shop before they're gone tomorrow.

Best October Prime Day Deals on LG TVs

55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV Amazon 55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now. $1,500 $1,097 Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Deals on Samsung TVs

65" Samsung The Frame TV Amazon 65" Samsung The Frame TV Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone. $1,998 $1,598 Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Deals on Sony TVs

75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV Amazon 75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch. $1,398 $998 Shop Now

Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Fire TVs

