The time to tune in is now. Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale is officially here with unbeatable deals on big-ticket tech like TVs. Dubbed Prime Big Deal Days, the Amazon shopping event for Prime members comes to a wrap at the end of the day on October 11, so there are exactly 48 hours to upgrade your living room setup for less.
From the cult-favorite Samsung Frame TV to the intensely cinematic LG C3 OLED TV, there are huge Prime Day deals on 4K TVs from trusted brands like Samsung, Sony, LG and of course Amazon's very own Fire TVs. The Prime Day TV deals at Amazon are numerous but don't delay — with discounts as steep as these, the best models are selling out quickly.
Whether you want a better TV for watching the 2023 NFL season or are revamping your at-home movie theatre experience ahead of your family's Christmas movie marathon, the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals are offering early Black Friday prices on top-rated screens with vibrant picture and realistic sound. Watch the latest movies and TV shows in HDR as they leap off the screen with unimaginable detail and color.
We've sorted through all the discounts on Amazon and found the best October Prime Day TV deals to shop before they're gone tomorrow.
Best October Prime Day Deals on LG TVs
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
55" LG C2 Series 4K Smart TV
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter. Snag this early Amazon Prime Day sale now.
55" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
LG OLED A1 Series 55" 4K Smart TV
Save $500 on the 55-inch version of the LG OLED A1 smart TV. LG's OLED A1 boasts 4K resolution, the brand's Game Optimizer feature and built-in Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with built-in apps for popular streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. It sports three HDMI ports and is wall-mountable.
55" LG B2 Series OLED Smart TV
Experience amazing 4K viewing with this LG B2 OLED TV, $100 off the list price. Stay fully immersed with this early Prime Day deal, as it has an incredible 120Hz refresh rate and feel the fast movement in sports, video games, and movies for an unrivaled visual experience.
Best October Prime Day Deals on Samsung TVs
65" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR that delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
Samsung 55" TU-8300 Series Curved UHD Smart TV
The Samsung Class Curved UHD Smart TV features a sleek curved design to provide an immersive viewing experience, and it's $100 off the list price.
Samsung 50" Class QLED Q60A Series
Experience television like no other with this Samsung QLED Series that features a slim design and uses a learning-based AI.
Best October Prime Day Deals on Sony TVs
75" Sony X90K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
Sony's 4K TV has precisely controlled backlighting that delivers deep black, high peak brightness and is further enhanced by XR Contrast Booster 10 for real-life depth and detail. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and exclusive features for the PS5 like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch.
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
Sony OLED 77" BRAVIA XR A80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
For gamers, this Sony TV's input lag is as low as 8.5ms and the BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 include Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming, one of the best early deals.
Best October Prime Day Deals on Amazon Fire TVs
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K
Save an incredible 75% on the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series. With 4K entertainment, the movie scenes will be jumping off the screens.
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni QLED Series 4K TV
Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV with Dolby Vision features Hands-free TV with Alexa. Not to mention its built-in microphones to help you turn on the TV, and find, launch, and control content, so you can put down the remote and stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 45% off Amazon Fire TV 2-Series. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
