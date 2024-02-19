The best Presidents' Day TV deals right now include top-rated 4K and 8K screens up to $3,000 off.
Presidents' Day means endless discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to furniture and electronics — and now's the time to shop. If you missed out on any of the Super Bowl TV deals last week, don't fret! You can find Presidents' Day TV deals from major retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy today.
No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day TV deals you can shop right now.
This three-day weekend is a great time to buy a cheap TV from popular brands with budget-friendly displays starting from just $200. From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value 4K TVs from TCL, Insignia and Sony, plenty of our favorite TVs are being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Presidents' Day TV sales on on 4K, 8K, QLED and OLED displays.
Best Presidents' Day Samsung TV Deals
Right now, the Samsung Presidents' Day sale is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for this upcoming spring season.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,000 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
75" Samsung QN900C Neo QLED 8K TV (2023)
Upscale every movie night with unparalleled 8K precision made possible by a universe of tiny lights with Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs. The smallest details come to life with Quantum Mini LED technology complemented by lifelike sound with Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Symphony 3.0.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save $3,000 on The Terrace for a limited time.
Best Presidents' Day LG TV Deals
50" LG Class UQ7570 Series 4K Smart TV
This LG TV is the ultimate streaming device, featuring 4K TV image quality.
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV
Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible.
LG 65" Class 99 Series QNED Mini-LED 8K TV
This gorgeous Mini-LED display features QNED for some of the deepest blacks and richest colors seen in a TV. Plus, it features 8K quality that you'll be able to use to future-proof your viewing equipment for years to come as more and more supported content eventually hits the scene.
LG 77" Class B3 Series OLED 4K TV
The unmatched beauty of self-lit OLED pixels in the LG OLED B3 is more than meets the eye. Entertainment extras like Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos and Filmmaker Mode give you the big-picture experience straight from your couch.
Best Presidents' Day Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon's Presidents' Day sale event is already here with early deals on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.
Amazon Fire TV 32" 2-Series
Get 40% off the Amazon Fire TV 2-Series right now. Watch all your streaming, including Prime Video, in one place, and sync with Alexa to make your smart home even smarter.
50" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV
This smart TV has built-in microphones for controlling the TV and two-way calling communications when Alexa and webcam are enabled.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Presidents' Day Sony TV Deals
Sony 85" BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series
Surrounded by pure black, this TV's vibrant colors and real-world hues of XR Triluminos Pro make movies and gaming pop off the screen.
85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
Sony 55" Class BRAVIA XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Gamers can enjoy this Sony TV's BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5, including Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switch for high-performance gaming.
75" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
Sony 65" Class BRAVIA XR X93L Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV
Sony's Mini LED TV, powered by a Cognitive Processor XR, produces vivid imaging with dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors and high peak brightness.
For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.
