Presidents' Day means endless discounts on everything you’ve been waiting to buy, from mattresses and kitchen appliances to furniture and electronics — and now's the time to shop. If you missed out on any of the Super Bowl TV deals last week, don't fret! You can find Presidents' Day TV deals from major retailers like Samsung, Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy today.

No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, we really see no reason to pay full price for a screen with crystal-clear picture. To help you find the perfect TV without breaking the bank, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day TV deals you can shop right now.

This three-day weekend is a great time to buy a cheap TV from popular brands with budget-friendly displays starting from just $200. From the newest LG TVs with cutting-edge displays to great-value 4K TVs from TCL, Insignia and Sony, plenty of our favorite TVs are being steeply discounted to upgrade your entertainment setup for less. Below, check out all the top Presidents' Day TV sales on on 4K, 8K, QLED and OLED displays.

Best Presidents' Day Samsung TV Deals

Right now, the Samsung Presidents' Day sale is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for this upcoming spring season.

75" Samsung The Frame TV Samsung 75" Samsung The Frame TV No matter where you sit, Samsung's Frame TV gives you a great viewing experience thanks to its anti-glare and ultra-viewing angle display. Upload your own artwork and photos to use it as a digital photo frame that looks great in any home setting. $2,999 $1,899 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day LG TV Deals

LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV Best Buy LG 80 Series 50-inch QNED 4K TV Experience the crispness and absolutely gorgeous imagery that Quantum Dot with LG's NanoCell tech provides. It boasts a native 120Hz refresh rate for smoother action as well as dynamic Dimming Pro, which adjusts the set's back lights to make sure you get the darkest blacks and truest colors possible. $800 $700 Shop Now

Best Presidents' Day Amazon Fire TV Deals

Amazon's Presidents' Day sale event is already here with early deals on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 40% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.

Best Presidents' Day Sony TV Deals

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2024 Presidents' Day Sales.

RELATED CONTENT: