March Madness 2024 is right around the corner with Selection Sunday getting started on March 17. If you want to upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of the NCAA basketball tournament, this week's best Amazon deals include many of the best TVs for watching sports.

Sports fans have no shortage of options for watching NCAA, NBA and other games on their TV, including FS1 and ESPN on Sling TV and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. But your apps don't matter unless you can soak in every detail of what's going on in the stadium. March Madness TV deals are an excellent opportunity to buy a new display, especially if you are on a budget.

When shopping for the best TV for sports, features to keep in mind include high refresh rate, high brightness levels, and wider viewing angles. The higher the refresh rate, the better your TV will be at handling fast-paced action during game time. Another spec to consider is an anti-glare screen, which should give you a good view no matter your seat in the living room.

Ahead, we've rounded up Amazon's best deals on TVs for watching sports. With super-fast response times, brilliant detail and color contrast, these TVs will almost make you feel as if you’re right there on the court.

Best March Madness TV Deals on Amazon

