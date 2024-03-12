Get into the game with the best TVs for watching sports on sale at Amazon right now.
March Madness 2024 is right around the corner with Selection Sunday getting started on March 17. If you want to upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of the NCAA basketball tournament, this week's best Amazon deals include many of the best TVs for watching sports.
Sports fans have no shortage of options for watching NCAA, NBA and other games on their TV, including FS1 and ESPN on Sling TV and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. But your apps don't matter unless you can soak in every detail of what's going on in the stadium. March Madness TV deals are an excellent opportunity to buy a new display, especially if you are on a budget.
When shopping for the best TV for sports, features to keep in mind include high refresh rate, high brightness levels, and wider viewing angles. The higher the refresh rate, the better your TV will be at handling fast-paced action during game time. Another spec to consider is an anti-glare screen, which should give you a good view no matter your seat in the living room.
Ahead, we've rounded up Amazon's best deals on TVs for watching sports. With super-fast response times, brilliant detail and color contrast, these TVs will almost make you feel as if you’re right there on the court.
Best March Madness TV Deals on Amazon
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google
TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience.
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.
55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV
Brilliant details shine even in daylight on the QN90B series. With the TV's anti-glare Ultra Viewing Angle, you’ve got the best view from every seat.
48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV
The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV
Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat.
