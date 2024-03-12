Sales & Deals

The Best TV Deals on Amazon for Watching March Madness: Save on Samsung, LG, Hisense and More

Watching Basketball
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:48 PM PDT, March 12, 2024

Get into the game with the best TVs for watching sports on sale at Amazon right now.

March Madness 2024 is right around the corner with Selection Sunday getting started on March 17. If you want to upgrade your at-home viewing experience ahead of the NCAA basketball tournament, this week's best Amazon deals include many of the best TVs for watching sports.

Sports fans have no shortage of options for watching NCAANBA and other games on their TV, including FS1 and ESPN on Sling TV and MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. But your apps don't matter unless you can soak in every detail of what's going on in the stadium. March Madness TV deals are an excellent opportunity to buy a new display, especially if you are on a budget.

When shopping for the best TV for sports, features to keep in mind include high refresh rate, high brightness levels, and wider viewing angles. The higher the refresh rate, the better your TV will be at handling fast-paced action during game time. Another spec to consider is an anti-glare screen, which should give you a good view no matter your seat in the living room.

Ahead, we've rounded up Amazon's best deals on TVs for watching sports. With super-fast response times, brilliant detail and color contrast, these TVs will almost make you feel as if you’re right there on the court.

Best March Madness TV Deals on Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Amazon
Amazon

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,000 $1,547

Shop Now

75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google

Amazon
Amazon

75" TCL QM8 QLED 4K Smart Mini LED TV with Google

TCL QM8 Class Smart TVs combine stunning 4K HDR and Mini-LED technology in a bold, brushed metal bezel-less design for a true flagship TV experience.

$2,300 $1,298

Shop Now

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

Amazon
Amazon

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,298 $2,198

Shop Now

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Amazon
Amazon

55" Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV

Brilliant details shine even in daylight on the QN90B series. With the TV's anti-glare Ultra Viewing Angle, you’ve got the best view from every seat.

$1,900 $1,188

Shop Now

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

Amazon
Amazon

48" LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV

The versatile LG OLED C2 Series has gotten even more impressive with brighter colors, a new, more advanced processor and a sleeker, slimmer bezel. Self-lit LG OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter.

$1,300 $968

Shop Now

55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)

Amazon
Amazon

55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)

The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.

$500 $320

Shop Now

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

Amazon
Amazon

55" Hisense U8 Series Mini LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV

With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home. 

$1,100 $748

Shop Now

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Amazon
Amazon

55" Samsung Class The Terrace Outdoor QLED 4K Smart TV

Enjoy a vivid and bright 4K QLED picture on an outdoor TV engineered for daylight. The Terrace is also designed with Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Glare technology so you'll have a great view from any seat. 

$2,948 $2,098

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

