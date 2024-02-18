Sling TV is one of the many live TV streaming services that let you watch your favorite shows and sports without cable, satellite or an antenna. Right now, the budget-friendly alternative to a cable TV subscription is even more affordable with a can't-miss Sling TV deal.

Just in time for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game today, Sling TV is giving new subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service. Because the East vs. West matchup will be televised on TNT, you can sign up for Sling's Orange package for just $20 and livestream the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

Watch the All-Star Game on Sling TV

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. It is accessible on just about any streaming-enabled device, including smartphones, Roku devices, smart TVs and tablets. If you're not familiar with Sling, they've got two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

With the Sling Orange package carrying TNT, you'll be able to catch Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James captaining team East and West. Below, find all the details for how to watch the NBA All-Star Game tonight along with information about each of Sling TV's offerings.

What time is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game tips off at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on Sunday, February 18.

Where is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers, in Indianapolis. It's the first time the game is being held in Indianapolis since 1985.

What channel is the 2024 NBA All-Star Game on?

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game will broadcast live on TNT.

How to stream the 2024 NBA All-Star Game

If you don't have cable, you can access TNT on Sling TV. Right now, Sling is offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Orange package with TNT down to just $20 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30.

Sling TV Deal Getty Sling TV Deal Right now, Sling TV is offering new subscribers 50% off their first month of any Sling tier. With its Orange plan, you'll have access to TNT to watch the NBA All-Star Game. $40 $20 For Your First Month Sign Up Now

Sling TV Services

Sling Orange

The lowest cost tier, Sling Orange, offers access to 31 channels including ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, TNT, the Disney Channel, Food Network, CNN, and HGTV. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, but with the Sling TV deal, you'll get your first month for just $20.

Sling Blue

Sling Blue includes 42 channels — ABC, NBC, and Fox where you can watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Sling Blue costs $22.50 for your first month and then $45 per month after.

Sling Orange & Blue

Sling Orange & Blue is the best of both worlds and includes all the channels available in the Sling Orange and Sling Blue tiers. It costs $60 per month, or just $30 for the first month.

If you are not home to watch your favorite basketball players compete or new shows, you can record and save live TV episodes with Sling's cloud DVR or tune into them on the go with the Sling mobile app. There's no set expiration of this first-month offer, so definitely take advantage of the Sling TV deal while you can.

On top of the live channels, you'll have access to tons of on-demand content — both TV shows and movies — and of course you can also add on premium channels. Sling TV's extras range from an entertainment package including MTV and CMT to a sports package including NBA TV, MLB Network, and NHL Network. To watch uninterrupted football, you can add the Sports Extra for access to NFL Redzone, Tennis Channel, SEC and ESPNU for $11 per month.

Sling TV is also ideal for watching NCAA basketball and March Madness without cable next month.

RELATED CONTENT: