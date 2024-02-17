The third round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational began this morning at Riviera Country Club. After making his season debut on Thursday and playing a total of 24 holes, Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament due to illness yesterday. The third Signature Event of the season is moving forward without the tournament's host as Round 3 action gets underway.

Watch the Genesis Invitational on Peacock

Last year's winner, Jon Rahm, won't be competing this year after joining LIV Golf. Must-watch players teeing up include world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland, 2021 Genesis Invitational champion Max Homa and the all-time tournament earnings leader and 2020 champion at Riviera, Adam Scott. Jordan Spieth was disqualified from the tournament after signing for an incorrect scorecard Friday evening.

The purse is $20 million with $4 million going to the winner. Here's everything to know about how to watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational at home, including the best livestream options and Round 3 tee times.

How to Watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational Without Cable

Golf Channel and Peacock will showcase live action from the Genesis Invitational, beginning February 15 at 4 p.m. ET. CBS will also host action from Rounds 3 and 4 on Saturday and Sunday.

Peacock will provide coverage for all four days of the Genesis Invitational. The streaming service costs $5.99 per month for the Premium option or $11.99 per month for Premium Plus. Peacock’s Premium Plus plan comes with everything in the Premium plan, but with no ads, plus your local NBC channel live and the ability to download and stream eligible content offline.

You can also watch the 2024 Genesis Invitational on FuboTV. The sports-focused live TV streaming service includes the Golf Channel and CBS. Better yet, FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream the Genesis Invitational online for free.

With Fubo's access to Golf Channel, you can also watch "On the Range" today, February 14. Live action straight from the practice ground at The Riviera Country Club will air from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. ET. The show will include expert analysis, Golfbet previews and DraftKings betting, player interviews and more.

All four rounds of the Genesis Invitational will be broadcast on ESPN+. Check out the complete schedule for coverage and sign up for ESPN+ below.

Thursday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

When is the 2024 Genesis Invitational?

The 2024 Genesis Invitational gets underway Thursday, February 15 at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. The Tour’s latest signature event will run through Sunday, February 18.

2024 Genesis Invitational TV Schedule

All times Eastern.

Round 1: Thursday, February 15

4-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Round 2: Friday, February 16

Noon-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-8PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Round 3: Saturday, February 17

1-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-7PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5:30PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Chubb Classic, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Round 4: Sunday, February 18

1-3PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Genesis Invitational, final round (PGA Tour)

3-6:30PM (CBS): Genesis Invitational, final round (PGA Tour)

3-5:30PM (Golf Channel/Peacock): Chubb Classic, final round (PGA Tour Champions)

2024 Genesis Invitational Open Round 3 Tee Times

All times Eastern.

10:20 a.m. – Denny McCarthy

10:25 a.m. – Si Woo Kim, Charley Hoffman

10:35 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Lee Hodges

10:45 a.m. – Sungjae Im, Seamus Power

10:55 a.m. – Eric Cole, Chase Johnson

11:05 a.m. – Sam Burns, Taylor Moore

11:15 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Emiliano Grillo

11:25 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Nicolai Hojgaard

11:35 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, Sahith Theegala

11:45 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Ludvig Aberg

12:00 p.m. – Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott

12:10 p.m. – Nick Taylor, Viktor Hovland

12:20 p.m. – Adam Svensson, Adam Hadwin

12:30 p.m. – Russell Henley, J.T. Poston

12:40 p.m. – Kurt Kitayama, Ben An

12:50 p.m. – Brian Harman, Rickie Fowler

1:00 p.m. – Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd

1:10 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Kim

1:20 p.m. – Harris English, Cam Davis

1:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Beau Hossler

1:45 p.m. – Tommy Fleetwood, Scottie Scheffler

1:56 p.m. – Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

2:07 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Tom Hoge

2:18 p.m. – Corey Conners, Will Zalatoris

2:29 p.m. – Jason Day, Mackenzie Hughes

2:40 p.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Luke Lis

