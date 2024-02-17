Streaming

How to Watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series Online Tonight: Lineup, Schedule and Live Stream

NHL Stadium Series
By Andy Garden
Published: 4:30 AM PST, February 17, 2024

The 2024 NHL Stadium Series is here. Find out how to watch all the action from MetLife Stadium at home.

Hockey is coming back to the New Jersey Meadowlands in a big way today as the 2024 NHL Stadium Series gets underway at MetLife Stadium. The Philadelphia Flyers face the New Jersey Devils tonight, while Sunday sees the New York Rangers take on the New York Islanders. 

Watch NHL Stadium Series on ESPN+

This weekend's 2024 NHL Stadium Series marks the first time the NHL has staged outdoor games with fans in attendance on back-to-back days. Adding to the excitement, the Jonas Brothers will perform before the Flyers vs. Devils game at 6:30 p.m. ET and during the second intermission.

Get ready for two unforgettable outdoor hockey games. Here is everything to know about how to watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series, including the schedule and best livestream options.

How to Watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series Without Cable

Both contests air on ABC and can be streamed online without cable on ESPN+ along with the live TV streaming services outlined below.

ESPN+ is the best way to livestream the entire NHL Stadium Series. ESPN's streaming service will have both the Flyers vs. Devils and Rangers vs. Islanders hockey games as well as the Jonas Brothers’ performances. You can get an ESPN+ subscription for $10.99 per month, or save over 15% with an ESPN+ Annual Plan at $109.99 per year.

Getty

Because the NHL Stadium Series will be broadcast on ABC, you can watch the games through a live TV streaming subscription to Sling TV.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with ABC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording the hockey games if you're not home.

Getty

How to Watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series for Free

With FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll get access to ABC to watch the 2024 NHL Stadium Series online. A Fubo subscription costs $79.99 per month, but the streamer is offering a seven-day free trial right now. Grab the free trial offer to stream both of the weekend's contests for free.

Getty

2024 NHL Stadium Series Schedule

Saturday, February 17: Philadelphia Flyers vs. New Jersey Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

Sunday, February 18: New York Rangers vs. New York Islanders at 3:00 p.m. ET (ABC, ESPN+)

What channel is the NHL Stadium Series on?

In the U.S., the 2024 NHL Stadium Series will air on ABC on February 17 and 18.

