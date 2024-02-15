Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts comic strips and starring characters are cherished by multiple generations. The subsequent movies — A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and others — are beloved classic films. Usually, the star of these stories is the loveable loser Charlie Brown. But this time a new character is stepping into the spotlight.

Franklin, the first Black character introduced to the Peanuts comics back in 1968, is getting his own film entitled Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. The movie tells the story of Franklin's move from home and how he makes friends with the Peanuts gang. Like with all of Peanuts films, there is a good message for children (and adults). Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 16.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Apple TV's heartwarming original movie Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin online and how to view it on streaming.

The premiere date for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin:

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Friday, February 16.

How to watch Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin online:

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin streams exclusively on Apple TV+. Streaming memberships for Apple TV+ are $10 per month. Peanuts fans will also get access to a large library of other Peanuts films and television shows, including Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School and so much more.

