Streaming

How to Watch 'Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin' Online: Stream the New Peanuts Movie

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
How to Watch Welcome Home Franklin
Apple TV+
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:01 PM PST, February 15, 2024

The whole family can enjoy movie night when you stream the latest Peanuts film, 'Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin.'

Charles M. Schulz's Peanuts comic strips and starring characters are cherished by multiple generations. The subsequent movies — A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and others are beloved classic films. Usually, the star of these stories is the loveable loser Charlie Brown. But this time a new character is stepping into the spotlight. 

Franklin, the first Black character introduced to the Peanuts comics back in 1968, is getting his own film entitled Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. The movie tells the story of Franklin's move from home and how he makes friends with the Peanuts gang. Like with all of Peanuts films, there is a good message for children (and adults). Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday, Feb. 16.

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin
Apple TV+

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin

Watch as Franklin learns to fit in in a new town in Apple TV+'s latest film Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin. Apple TV+ plans are $10 per month and customers can enjoy several other Peanuts films on the streaming platform.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Apple TV's heartwarming original movie Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin online and how to view it on streaming.

The premiere date for Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin:

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin premieres on Friday, February 16.

How to watch Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin online:

Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin streams exclusively on Apple TV+. Streaming memberships for Apple TV+ are $10 per month. Peanuts fans will also get access to a large library of other Peanuts films and television shows, including Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie, It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown, Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School and so much more.

Sign Up for Apple TV+

Watch the Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin official trailer:

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Stream the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Slam-Dunk Contest

Streaming

How to Stream the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Slam-Dunk Contest

Lily Gladstone's 20th High School Reunion Is Now an Oscars Watch Party

News

Lily Gladstone's 20th High School Reunion Is Now an Oscars Watch Party

Shop Amazon's Best Presidents' Day Deals on TVs for Watching Sports

Sales & Deals

Shop Amazon's Best Presidents' Day Deals on TVs for Watching Sports

2024 SAG Awards Trailer Previews Barbra Streisand Tribute -- Watch!

SAG Awards

2024 SAG Awards Trailer Previews Barbra Streisand Tribute -- Watch!

How to Watch 'Bottoms' Online — Now Streaming

Streaming

How to Watch 'Bottoms' Online — Now Streaming

'The Color Purple' Is Coming to Streaming This Week — Here's Where

Streaming

'The Color Purple' Is Coming to Streaming This Week — Here's Where

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Streaming

The Best New TV Shows and Movies to Stream This Week

Tags: