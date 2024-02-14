How to Watch 'Bottoms' Online — Now Streaming

High school is tough. But a gut-busting comedy featuring a hilarious former NFL player? Sign us up. Bottoms, starring Emmy and Golden Globe-winner Ayo Edebiri and featuring Marshawn Lynch, just enrolled in a streaming service.

With all of the Barbenheimer mania last summer, it's possible that you missed out on this gem. The film was released in theaters on Aug. 25, 2023, and if you didn't get the chance to see it then or want to giggle and snort in the comfort of your own home, you can finally watch the movie online. Bottoms is now streaming on Prime Video.

Directed by Emma Seligman, the Bottoms cast boasts The Bear's Ayo Edebiri, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Rachel Sennott and Red White & Royal Blue's Nicholas Galitzine. Seligman and Sennott previously worked together on Shiva Baby, and the pair co-wrote the screenplay for Bottoms.

Bottoms follows unpopular best friends PJ (Sennott) and Josie (Edebiri) who start a high school fight club to lose their virginity to their two crushes, played by Kaia Gerber and Havana Rose Liu. As the fight club quickly gains traction and the unwanted attention of the boys' football team, Josie and PJ soon find themselves in over their heads and have to figure a way out lest their true intentions get revealed.

The queer comedy also stars former NFL player Marshawn Lynch as the girls' advisor, Mr. G, as well as Nicholas Galitzine, Dagmara Domińczyk, Ruby Cruz, Miles Fowler, Punkie Johnson and more. Here's everything to know about how to stream Bottoms.

How to Watch Bottoms Online

Bottoms is now available to stream in 4K Ultra HD on Prime Video for Prime members only. If you are not an Amazon Prime member, the film can also be rented for $6 or purchased for $15.

How to Watch Bottoms Online for Free

You can also stream Bottoms on Apple TV+ with the MGM+ app, which you can try for free. Apple TV subscriptions cost $9.99 per month, and the MGM+ add-on is $6.99 per month. There is currently a free seven-day trial, so you can sign up now and watch Bottoms at no cost.

Watch the Bottoms Trailer

