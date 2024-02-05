Saving the universe is hard enough, but when Carol Danvers' superpowers become entangled with Kamala Khan's and Monica Rambeau's powers, things get even more complicated in the latest Marvel film, The Marvels.

Starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers — a.k.a. the unstoppable Captain Marvel — Iman Vellani as teenager Kamala Khan who goes by Ms. Marvel after her favorite Avenger, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, The Marvels has a seriously talented cast. Now Marvel fans can watch the series at home, because Disney+ is releasing the movie to their streaming platform on February 7.

The problems with Danvers' powers begin when Captain Marvel travels through a wormhole linked to the Kree, which are at the center of Disney+'s series Secret Invasion centering around agent Nick Fury.

"Trying on the Captain Marvel suit for the first time was the most surreal experience of my life," said Brie Larson in an ET exclusive. "They've given me the most dynamic character that I've ever had the chance to play. I want to bring the full scope of what Captain Marvel can be."

Fans will also recognize Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie, who both return in The Marvels.

How to watch The Marvels on streaming:

The Marvels premieres on Disney+ on February 7. Viewers will need a Disney+ membership to stream the film, which starts at $8 per month.

What to know before watching The Marvels :

For those who aren't caught up on all the Marvel movies and streaming series, there are several shows on Disney+ that will give more background to the film. While you can watch the film on its own, the backstory in Ms. Marvel and WandaVision will be helpful for viewers.

Ms. Marvel tells the story of Kamala Khan and how she gains her powers. WandaVision introduces Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Carol Danvers' best friend Maria Rambeau. Captain Marvel and Secret Invasion will also insight into the film depending on how in-depth you'd like to go before your The Marvels movie night. All these movies and television series are available to watch on Disney+.

Watch The Marvels official movie trailer:

