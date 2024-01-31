The Best Streaming Deals on Hulu, Peacock, Disney+ and More

When it comes to buzzworthy TV shows, movies, and live events, 2024 has come out swinging. With so much to watch, keeping up with all the content people are talking about can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to get out of paying full price for the top streaming apps.

To help your streaming bill not come close to a pricey cable package, we've rounded up the best streaming deals you can score today. Whether you're looking to tune into this year's best new TV shows and Oscar-nominated movies or watch live sports like Super Bowl LVIII, these limited-time sales mark the perfect opportunity to sign up for more streaming options.

From free trials to steep discounts and new subscriber offers, you can save on must-have streaming services like Hulu, Peacock, Paramount Plus and more. Below, check out all the best streaming deals you don't want to skip over. With so many incredible bargains on streaming platforms, you're bound to find a new one that suits your tastes and budget.

The Best Streaming Deals Right Now

Hulu is offering a one-month free trial to new subscribers this year. After 30 days, the streaming service with ads costs $7.99 per month and the ad-free version is $17.99 per month.

Both plans let you watch hit movies and TV shows like The Bear, Only Murders in the Building, The Kardashians, The Menu and more.

NBC’s streaming platform is offering 17% off when you sign up for a Peacock Premium annual plan. Normally, the monthly plans cost $5.99 per month for a Premium ad-supported plan or $11.99 per month for a Premium Plus ad-free plan. With the annual subscriptions at $59.99 for ad-supported and $119.99 for ad-free, you'll save between $11.89 and $23.89 on Peacock.

Sling TV is the best of the budget streaming services. If you're not familiar with Sling, the streamer has two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal giving subscribers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service, so they can watch live TV without cable for half the price.

If you want to watch the 2024 Super Bowl, Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial. The streaming platform is already a great deal at just $5.99 a month, or $11.99 a month for Paramount+ with Showtime, which also includes a seven-day free trial.

One of the best streaming deals out there is the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ together, starting at just $14.99 a month. That gets you all three streamers for 44% off compared to going with each service individually.

As the world's only sports-focused live TV streaming service, FuboTV offers up to 200+ channels to live stream. In addition to viewing live TV online, FuboTV provides an extensive library of current and past TV shows and movies that you can watch on demand.

Right now, FuboTV is offering a 7-day free trial.

Just in time for the start of Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks' Masters of the Air, you can test Apple TV+ for seven days free before paying the monthly fee of $9.99. With Apple TV+, you can stream Apple Original films and series like The Morning Show and the Oscar-nominated drama Killers of the Flower Moon.

