The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are headed to Super Bowl LVIII. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, the big game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago, so there's no denying it will be an action-packed matchup.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on tickets to the 2024 Super Bowl, you've come to the right place. Passes are still available to buy online, so you can be there to witness who will be crowned the Super Bowl champion — as well as catch an Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show starring Usher and a likely appearance by Chiefs fan Taylor Swift.

Sure, you could watch the game on a big-screen TV and dance in your living room as Usher performs, but just imagine sharing the experience with thousands of sports fans and celebs in Sin City — it's the ultimate Super Bowl party, IRL. Ready to learn how you can buy Super Bowl LVIIII tickets? Let out a "yeah" that would make Usher proud, and read on.

Where to Buy Super Bowl LVIII Tickets

Whether or not your favorite NFL team is headed to the final matchup, the Super Bowl is the hottest ticket in Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. Super Bowl tickets are available from a few trusted sellers, so you can do some comparison pricing to find the best deal for you.

The Vivid Seats 100% Buyer's Guarantee ensures that tickets are 100% authentic, so you won't show up to the Super Bowl wondering whether you'll actually get in.

Get Super Bowl Tickets at Vivid Sets

StubHub — also a resale site — has Super Bowl LVIII tickets starting around $6,500 at time of publish.

Get Super Bowl Tickets at StubHub

As the official ticketing partner for the NFL, Ticketmaster is a trusted online box office for Super Bowl LVIII tickets.

Get Super Bowl Tickets at Ticketmaster

How Much Are Super Bowl LVIII Tickets?

According to Vivid Seats, the cheapest Super Bowl tickets are $6,653 before fees. Lower-level seats start at $8,342 before fees. his is a pretty significant price increase from last year’s Super Bowl, where a single seat was selling for $4,489.

The cheapest single ticket available on StubHub will cost you $6,922 with additional seller fees. There's also tickets on Ticketmaster, but the least expensive options are currently listed at $9,100 before fees.

If you plan on attending the Super Bowl with a friend, you can get slightly better prices if you buy two seats together.

When is the 2024 Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVIII is going down on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The San Francisco 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, meet the Kansas City Chiefs, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Let your friends and family know how to watch the Super Bowl live for a chance to see you in the stands: This year, the game will air live on CBS and stream live on Paramount+. There will also be a kid-friendly telecast on Nickelodeon.

ET, CBS, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon are subsidiaries of Paramount Global.