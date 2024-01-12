It's "a performance 30 years in the making." So, is Usher ready to take the halftime stage at Super Bowl LVIII?

"Yeah!"

The first trailer for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show was released on Friday morning, and Usher knew to break out one of his biggest hits to celebrate his upcoming spectacle.

A gospel choir opens up by reciting the iconic opening line: "Peace up / A-town down." Then, fans of all ages, marching bands, dance troupes, and even famous friends like LeBron James, J Balvin and BTS' Jungkook sing and dance to the hit single from Usher's smash 2004 album, Confessions.

Watch the full clip below:

When ET spoke with the 45-year-old singer on the heels of his announcement as Super Bowl headliner, he teased what fans can expect from the high-profile performance.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," Usher shared. "30 years ago, that journey started, and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

"The hardest part of Super Bowl prep has been choosing the set list," he explained. "You've got 13 minutes in order to get through an entire legacy of music," he noted, before sharing how he was feeling ahead of the performance.

"The fact that I have my friends and new people to celebrate with is ultimately what's driving me and building my anticipation and excitement," he said. "I don't take it for granted. My mother talked about this moment many years ago actually and there was the thought that maybe it wouldn't come. It was just a matter of time and making certain that the moment was right."

Usher noted that he's "absolutely" fielding phone calls from past collaborators about a potential Super Bowl appearance, something he's been "considering a lot."

"It's magic time," he said of the performance, playing coy about possible special guests by saying, "Who knows?"

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The show will air live on CBS, Nickelodeon and Univision, streaming live on Paramount+, NFL+, and Vix.

RELATED CONTENT: