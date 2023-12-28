Usher and H.E.R. Get Steamy in 'Risk It All' Music Video

Usher and H.E.R. are bringing the sexy romance with their latest music video!

On Wednesday, the R&B singers dropped the steamy video for "Risk It All," which is the second single from The Color Purple soundtrack.

As the song begins, Usher, 45, is shirtless as in nothing but his underwear as his back is turned to H.E.R., 26. The songstress is stripped down in an all-black short corset set.

While the duo sing the stripped-down ballad, they bodies move with male and female contemporary dancers who are dressed in matching outfits.

Though simple, the Dave Meyers-directed video is equal parts sexy and sophisticated as the two GRAMMY-winning musicians belt out the tune.

Usher/YouTube

The video ends with a tearful and shirtless Usher singing the last note.

On the day of the music video, Usher celebrated H.E.R. for her contribution to the song.

Usher/YouTube

"'Risk It All' Official Music Video OUT NOW | A special thank U to @hermusicofficial …U produced and co-wrote such a beautiful record. Appreciate U for blessing this video with all of your greatness. 🙏🏾," the "Love In This Club" singer wrote.

H.E.R. (whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson) stars as Squeak, Harpo Johnson (Corey Hawkins) second wife, who has dreams of pursuing a professional singing career.

The film, produced by Oprah Winfrey, also stars Fantasia Barrino-Taylor, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Coleman Domingo.

The Color Purple (Music From and Inspired By) soundtrack also includes original songs by the cast of the movie and Megan Thee Stallion.

Usher's latest single comes ahead of the release of his upcoming album Coming Home, and his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Performance.

ET spoke with Usher in November, who teased what's to come with his highly-anticipated performance.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," he told ET. "Thirty years ago that journey started and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy. You've got 13 minutes in order to get through an entire legacy of music," he noted, before sharing how he's feeling ahead of the performance."

