Oh My God! Usher is the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show headliner!

"USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII ——— @Usher, @kimkardashian,@nfl, @rocnation, @nfloncbs," the news on Usher's Instagram account read.

The announcement was made with the help of Kim Kardashian -- who has attended the singer's My Way Las Vegas residency multiple times. In the clip, shared over the intro to Usher's 2004 hit, "Confessions," Kim shares the news with the seemingly unsuspecting musician.

As Usher tells Kim he's in the studio, she reveals while getting glam, "I finally got the answer to this rumor, it's not about me, it's about you."

"You're doing the Super Bowl," the Kardashians star says into the phone.

"Stop playing with me man," Usher says in the classic clip.

"You're doing the Apple Music Halftime Show in Vegas," she tells him.

Kim informs him that she doesn't have time to "play" about the news and tells him that this has to be bigger than his current Las Vegas shows.

"I've seen you in Vegas twice, this one has to be different."

As Kim runs down the list of people she plans on inviting to the show, the singer rushes her off the phone.

Las Vegas -- where this year's big game will be held -- has been a familiar place for the GRAMMY-winning singer, as his has been at the MGM for his residency since July 2022.

"It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before," Usher said in a statement. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon."

On the heels of Rihanna taking the show to new heights -- while pregnant -- in 2023, The "Yeah" singer will take the reins next year and join an elite group of performers to grace the coveted stage.

Among them have notably been Beyoncé, Madonna, Prince, Michael Jackson, and Lady Gaga, who all have entertained fans around the world from the highly anticipated annual game. For many stars selected for the show, it is a career milestone.

As Jennifer Lopez, who co-headlined the show with Shakira in 2020, said in her Netflix documentary, Halftime, "I've been thinking about the Super Bowl probably since I started recording records in 1999,"

The 2024 Super Bowl will take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Nevada on Feb. 11, 2024.

