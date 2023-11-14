Ludacris wouldn't turn down a chance to perform at the Super Bowl. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 46-year-old rapper on Tuesday, and he said that if Usher, this year's Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show headliner, were to ask him to make a surprise appearance, he'd be happy to do just that.

"If he makes that call, cool. I'm not gonna say no to that," Ludacris said. "That's a great opportunity and that's my friend. We've been friends for a long time. If he makes that call then of course I will. That would be crazy."

Before the February Super Bowl, though, Ludacris is busy promoting his new Christmas movie, Dashing Through the Snow, which he stars in alongside Lil Rel Howery, who plays Santa Claus.

"I think this has so many underlying themes to it," Ludacris told ET of the movie. "I think the one common theme is love. We're trying to get the family together. It's all about the holiday season. It's all about love."

As for how he spends his own Christmas holiday, Ludacris joked, "I sit back and just eat the food that everybody cooks."

"I don't do anything, bro," he said. "Christmas at my house is obviously a tree. I have all daughters, so that's all they do is decorate and and bake cookies and milk. I just partake in some of it."

The Christmas magic is alive and well in Ludacris' home, as he revealed his four kids -- Karma, 22, Cai, 9, Candence, 8, and Chance, 2 -- have yet to catch him playing Santa.

"To this day my kids still believe in Santa Clause, and that's exactly how it should be," he said. "It's good for them to watch a film like this where they can see a Santa Clause that is a representation of themselves on screen."

Dashing Through the Snow will begin streaming Nov. 17 on Disney+.

