It was a family affair on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday! Award-winning rapper and actor Ludacris received a star for his longstanding career in motion pictures. The rapper -- born Chris Bridges -- was honored with reverent speeches from co-stars and collaborators LL Cool J and Vin Diesel, who showered Ludacris with affection and praise as they reflected on his journey throughout the years, and a surprise speech by his eldest daughter, Karma Bridges.

Telling ET that "the stars all aligned in a perfect manner today," the Fast X actor shared that he was "blown away" by his friends, family and co-stars who came to pay tribute to his career.

"It's almost hard for me to put into words. LL was the person who made me wanna rap. Vin has changed my life forever through the gift that keeps on giving, this franchise Fast and Furious. It meant everything to have them show up for me today," he said. "I was literally just saying [that] I'll put my cast up against any other cast in film history. We are the closest-knit family off camera and on camera. Compared to anybody, 100 percent."

But he was truly overwhelmed -- if a little upset -- at his daughter's surprise appearance.

"I was fighting tears. Seriously, I was glad that I had my sunglasses on today," he admitted. "That blew me away. Usually it's not easy for people to keep certain things from me, but that was 100 percent a surprise. Seems like everybody knew but me! I'm a little pissed off right now. I'm a little mad."

Ludacris was visibly emotional when Karma joined her "Uncle Vin" to share a few words about her dad's journey on the podium.

"To my rock, my hero, my dad, words can't describe how much being here for you today means to me. After receiving your text on Thursday asking if I could make it to L.A. for your Hollywood star, it took everything in me to come up with an excuse of why I couldn't make it today," Karma admitted in her speech. "The truth is, I wouldn't miss it for the world. From plays to dance recitals to graduation, you have always found a way to be there for me, even if it's a call or a text from miles away. You always made it a point to make sure I felt valued. Growing up, you'd tell me to face my fears, that I can be two things in this world: scared or prepared. That there is no such thing as failure as long as I never give up on my dream. All I know is, if practice what you preach was a person, it would be you."

She added: "After years of you being the one surprising me, it is my honor to have the tables be turned. Only you and God know truly how hard you have worked to reach this moment. And I thank him for allowing me to witness just a snippet of the time, passion, and dedication you put into everything that you do. I am so proud of you, Dad. Congratulations to a legend of an artist and a legend of a father."

"Ludacris has been a pop culture staple for many years," Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, said in a statement before the ceremony. "As both a rapper and actor, he has created some of our favorite music and film moments and we're thrilled to welcome him to our historic landmark."

iHeart media personality Ellen K, who served as emcee, lauded Ludacris' versatility that has made him a titan in both music and acting, seamlessly transitioning from a rap career in which he's sold more than 24 million albums worldwide, to dominating the box office in roles including the fan-favorite "Tej" in Universal Pictures' box office hit Fast & Furious franchise where he was introduced for the first time in 2003's 2 Fast 2 Furious.

LL Cool J called his fellow hip-hop legend a "true titan," recalling when he first heard of Ludacris during his time as an on-air personality. "He [was] making these hot records, but I'm like, 'Isn't he a DJ?' And then the records just kept coming and kept coming and kept coming. And then we bumped into each other and he was like, 'Man, you know, you inspired me in many ways, [with] my music and my walk.'" he said.

"He obviously took that inspiration and went to another level, turned it into his own thing," the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee continued. "Which I think is absolutely spectacular. And so I'm just glad to be here. You burst on the rap scene 25 years ago and the star power has been absolutely clear. And look at you now, you're a multi-hyphenate, an icon, a rap superstar, a-list actor, business mogul. Your tireless work to lift up the next generation through the Ludacris Foundation and Karma's World is absolutely amazing. Doing something for your family, with your kids, for the kids in the community. That's what it's about."

"Everything you've done is just beyond inspirational. You've proven yourself to be a guiding light in Hollywood," LL Cool J praised, adding that Ludacris has marked his place in pop culture and hip-hop culture. "I just wanna let you know that hip-hop culture celebrates you and appreciates you. I respect and appreciate you, and I salute you for all that you've done in your career. And I wish you all the best moving forward. And I just wanna say this thing to all the kids around the world watching; Ludacris is proof that it can be done."

Diesel emphasized a familiar theme in his speech for Ludacris: family. The Fast & Furious star boasted that he could spend "two lifetimes" talking about his co-star turned brother, telling his audience, "We've never seen anybody dominate the music world and then come and dominate cinema while being entrepreneurial in the way that he is."

Praising his fellow actor for his loyalty, curiosity, and healthy gratitude for those around him, Diesel concluded his speech by saying, "I come from a place [where] the way you show up for somebody is say, 'I would die for you.' What Chris has brought in another variation on that [phrase], which is, 'I will live for you.' So I will live for you, my brother, always, and I love [you] from the bottom of my heart."

Ludacris was honored with his star the day before the May 19 release of Fast X.

Directed by Louis Leterrier -- who, it was recently announced, will also head up the franchise's 11th installment -- Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren.

The film also introduces plenty of thrilling new players, including Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency -- and the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody -- Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency; Daniela Melchior as Brazilian street racer with an important tie to Dom’s past; and Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

Franchise newcomer Jason Momoa plays Dante Reyes, the son of the kingpin whose life and empire were ruined by the infamous Fast 5 bank vault heist and who has spent the last 12 years plotting his revenge. Dante has an expansive plan to make Dom pay -- and he does so by targeting his 8-year-old son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry).

One person who won't be a part of Fast X is Paul Walker, an original star of the franchise who died in 2013. Walker will, however, be immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this year.

"It means something to me to receive a Hollywood Star of Fame, but no words can explain what it means to be honored the same year as my brother," Ludacris previously told ET. "... It's emotional just thinking about it, but it’s an honor. That is, whew, it's a deep one, man. I’m just thankful."

Ludacris added of Walker, "He was the most humble individual on Earth. He was always about giving back... He just continues to inspire me to do more."

Though Walker is gone, Ludacris noted that the late actor lives on through his 24-year-old daughter, Meadow Walker, who makes a cameo in the newest installment.

"He lives on through her and she is an absolutely amazing human being," he said. "We're able to chop it up with her. The legacy lives on. It's out of this world."

"I've always thought about honoring my dad [in a Fast film] just because it's such a big part of his life and my life," Meadow later told ET at the Fast X premiere in Rome. "But I was waiting for the right moment. I wanted it to be something super small and simple that was almost like an Easter egg. Like, if you didn't know who I was, you wouldn't even notice it. I know that's what my dad would want. My dad was always humble, very simple. I left my little mark and I can always share that with him."

Fast X opens in theaters on May 19.

