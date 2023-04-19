Start your engines, Fast X is rolling into theaters soon!

The franchise film's new trailer dropped on Wednesday, showing Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) headed back to the past to save his family, returning to Brazil and the infamous Fast 5 bank vault heist.

As it turns out, the son of the kingpin whose life and empire was ruined by said heist has spent the last 12 years plotting his revenge. Dante Reyes, played by franchise newcomer Jason Momoa, has an expansive plan to make Dom pay -- and he does so by targeting his 8-year-old son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry).

"If you never would have gotten behind that wheel, I'd never be the man I am today," Dante tells Dom. "And now I am the man who's going to break your family, piece by piece."

The latest trailer gives fans an even closer look at the latest installment, as Dante unleashes a massive bomb on Vatican City, kidnaps Dom's son, and stages a deadly game of chicken that ends with two semis colliding in a fiery explosion on top of a dam.

Things are even so dire that former villains Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) and Cypher (Charlize Theron) are on the side of the Fast family this time around, on hand to help "dig some graves."

Directed by Louis Leterrier -- who, it was recently announced, will also head up the franchise's 11th and final installment -- Fast X stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, and Helen Mirren.

The film also introduces plenty of thrilling new players, including Brie Larson as Tess, a rogue representative from the Agency -- and the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody -- Alan Richtson as Aimes, the new head of the Agency; Daniela Melchior as a Brazilian street racer with an important tie to Dom’s past; and Oscar winner Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

"Is this a crazy time in my life or what?" Moreno told ET of the film at the 80 For Brady premiere in Los Angeles earlier this year.

The actress was joined on the red carpet by her grandson, Justin Fisher, who admitted that he had a hand in getting his grandmother cast in the high-octane film -- thanks to a meet-up with Diesel at the premiere of West Side Story in 2021.

"[Vin and I] caught up and grabbed drinks after the event, and he's so fond of my grandma," Fisher recalled. "I told him, 'You should work with her. You should have her be your grandma, have her slap you upside the head. Have her have a little tone, because you know her, it's all tone.'"

Fast X is set to roll into theaters on May 19.

