Usher is feeling a lot of love in this club. The celebrated singer wrapped up his Las Vegas residency on Saturday and was overcome with emotion over the occasion.

The "U Got It Bad" singer -- and future Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer -- commemorated a career milestone as he took the stage for his My Way residency show at Dolby Live -- Park MGM for the last time.

The touching moment came during Usher's performance of his hit track "Without You." As he belted out the song, he dropped to his knees and covered his face with his hands -- seemingly crying.

His on-stage backup dancers shared the moment with the 45-year-old 8-time GRAMMY winner, who cheered, smiled and supported him as he was overwhelmed by the moment.

After composing himself, the shirtless artist smiled for the crowd and led the audience in an a cappella chanted rendition of the tune, as everyone sang along.

Usher closed out the powerful moment by shouting out to the audience, "God bless you! I love you!"

The sweet moment was captured by fans and shared on social media shortly after the show.

As this chapter closes, the celebrated performer will soon be opening the next as he prepares for his appearance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on Feb. 11.

Back in November, ET's Rachel Smith spoke with Usher shortly after it was announced that he was set to headline the big game, and he teased what fans can expect from the high-profile performance.

"This is a celebration of my legacy. It's a celebration of my music. It's a celebration of my passion," he told ET. "Thirty years ago that journey started and now it's landed me at this point in my life at the Super Bowl. Lot of songs, lot of moments, lot of dance, lot of energy."

The hardest part of Super Bowl prep has been choosing the set list, Usher explained.

"You've got 13 minutes in order to get through an entire legacy of music," he noted, before sharing how he's feeling ahead of the performance.

"The fact that I have my friends and new people to celebrate with is ultimately what's driving me and building my anticipation and excitement," he said. "... I don't take it for granted. My mother talked about this moment many years ago actually and there was the thought that maybe it wouldn't come. It was just a matter of time and making certain that the moment was right."

After a three-decade-long career, this new chapter started with his Las Vegas residency, which kicked off last year.

"Since then it's just been an amazing experience, year after year, that has now led to 100 shows and the crescendo of that 100 shows is at the Super Bowl," he marveled. "I don't think I could have crafted that better. I couldn't have made that up, but thank God that He had a plan for me to be there."

