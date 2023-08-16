Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Split After Usher Vegas Residency Drama

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have officially called it quits, a source confirms to ET.

"Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert. Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son," the source tells ET. "The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together."

The pair welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.

The end of their relationship comes one month after Jackson publicly shamed Palmer for the outfit she wore at an Usher concert. In July, the 29-year-old actress attended Usher's My Way Las Vegas residency. For the occasion -- which saw her being personally serenaded by the singer --Palmer wore a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit.

Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer for wearing the sexy outfit in a tweet that featured a viral video of Palmer and Usher embracing while the R&B singer sang his hit, "There Goes My Baby," to the Nope actress.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson wrote.

After receiving backlash for his comment, Jackson doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

"I rest my case," Jackson added.

In the weeks that followed, fans noticed that Jackson deleted images of him and the True Jackson VP star from his social media, while Palmer kept it entertaining as she seemingly responded to all of the drama.

In one post, the Emmy-winning actress shared a video of her singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" to her baby boy.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned the post, before revealing that she's now selling shirts that read "IM A MOTHA" and "Stevie to the bulls**t."

"To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??" Palmer questioned. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

On Wednesday, all of the drama came full circle when Palmer starred in Usher's "Boyfriend" video.

Palmer and Jackson met in 2021. The pair went public with their romance in 2021 when Palmer shared pictures of her kissing Jackson during a birthday celebration. In 2022, Palmer opened up about her relationship in an interview with Bustle.

"I just think [this] was a moment in time in my life where I really stepped into this kind of boss behavior [of doing] whatever the hell I want to do," she told the outlet of her decision to go public with Jackson. "This is the happiest I've ever felt with someone. So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That's a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life. You know what I'm saying?"

