Keke Palmer’s partner, Darius Daulton Jackson, was not a fan of the outfit Palmer wore to Usher's Las Vegas residency show.

Palmer, who attended the July 4th performance, wore a sheer black dress over a matching thong bodysuit for the occasion.

Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer for wearing the sexy fit, in a tweet that featured a viral video of Palmer and the singer embracing while the R&B singer serenaded the Nope actress with his hit, "There Goes My Baby."

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson wrote.

In one part of the clip, the True Jackson, VP alum has her arms wrapped around the eight-time GRAMMY winner’s neck as he placed his hand on her lower back and sang.

After receiving backlash for his comment, Jackson doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

"I rest my case," he added.

While Palmer has not publicly addressed Jackson's comments, she did subtly reference his tweets in an Instagram post of her own, sharing a closer look at her see-through look.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic," Palmer captioned the post. "I was truly inspired as a preformer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd."

Usher commented on the Instagram post, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾."

Palmer and Jackson, both 29, welcomed their first child together, a son named Leodis, in February.

Ahead of welcoming the little one, Palmer gushed over the support she's received from her partner in Vanity Fair's Hollywood Issue, calling it unlike anything she's had before.

"I've had unbelievable support," Palmer shared before touching on how Jackson stood by her during her Saturday Night Live debut -- during which she announced her pregnancy. "I have a very lonely career, and also a very overwhelming career. To do SNL, for instance, is extremely amazing, but also tough for a multitude of reasons -- what it means in terms of your career, how grueling the schedule is. You have to get really focused and the people around you have to be prepared for whatever it does to you. I felt the support of my partner during that in a way that's not anything I have had before."

"Ever since I met him, [he's shown] a selflessness. Making sure that I'm not alone, making sure I have support," she added. "I think that's all you can ask from anyone. And I've only ever really had that kind of support from my family--and it's funny, because now we are family."

Palmer has also been open about how her world has changed since welcoming Leodis, from life as a new mom to the curves she gained post-pregnancy -- she's shared it all on social media.

As for her favorite thing about becoming a mom, Palmer told ET in April that it's the one-on-one time she gets to spend with her son.

"Our alone time together. I really love that moment. I just get to look at my mook," she gushed. "We do a little singing and song and talking. He's laughing. He's smiling. And he's a little sleepy, so, I don't have to hear them cries."

Palmer also shared what she loves about seeing Jackson as a dad.

"I guess I don't know what I would've expected, but I think he's just so attentive," Palmer revealed. "I guess that's what you want all fathers to be. But it's even more than I expected it. I just really am grateful to have such an amazing partner to do this with."

She continued, "I think that is obviously why we had the kid together. I saw way before that he had the dedication, the patience and the discipline to be an amazing dad, and that's why I wanted to have my baby with him."

RELATED CONTENT:

Watch Keke Palmer's Son Leo Meet Vice President Kamala Harris

Keke Palmer On 'Enjoying Life' As a New Mom at the 2023 Met Gala

Keke Palmer Shares Her 'Favorite' Part of Motherhood So Far

Keke Palmer Shares What Makes ‘Amazing Partner’ Darius Jackson a Great Dad (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery