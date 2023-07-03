Two VPs and a baby Leo!

Keke Palmer's son, Leodis, had a very special meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris. Over the weekend, Palmer shared a behind-the-scenes video of her and her baby boy's trip to the White House ahead of her interview with Harris.

"Thank you, @VP, for welcoming me and baby Leo to the White House. It was such an amazing opportunity that we will never forget. Catch this very special episode of @wonderymedia’s #BabyThisisKekePalmer on YouTube and wherever you get your pods!," the True Jackson VP star shared.

In the clip, Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, holds little Leo as Harris leans in and speaks to him.

"Hey man," Harris greets the little one.

Palmer tells Harris that Leo "loves you," before they point the baby boy in the direction of the Thurgood Marshall statue. The proud mommy also tells her little boy that he got a special call from the VP when he was born.

"I did," Harris replies. "To welcome you, I wanted to officially welcome you to this wonderful world. Welcome, Leo. We're so happy you're here. I can't wait to watch what you will do."

In February, the Baby, It's Keke Palmer host announced the arrival of her first child.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo," she wrote in part.

In May, the 29-year-old actress spoke to ET as she made her first major appearance at the 2023 Met Gala since her son's birth.

"I just enjoying life," Palmer said of her experience with motherhood. "I'm very grateful. I have so much to be thankful for and so I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it."

