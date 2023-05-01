Motherhood -- like her gown at this year's Met Gala -- is a perfect fit for Keke Palmer.

The actress stunned on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the star-studded celebration of fashion, and she spoke with ET's Rachel Smith while making her first major public appearance since welcoming her son, Leodis, in February.

"I just I'm enjoying life," Palmer said of her experience with motherhood. "I'm very grateful. I have so much to be thankful for and so I'm just trying to enjoy every moment of it."

Palmer said she was happy to "strut my stuff for the first time" since she and boyfriend Darius Jackson welcomed their adorable little boy, and the new mom said watching her baby grow so quickly "feels incredible."

"I mean, he's just 8 weeks and he already changes every day," Palmer marveled. "He was with us earlier, getting ready!"

Palmer was resplendent and radiant at the star-studded Met Gala in a custom Sergio Hudson gown, which sparkled and glimmered as it was adorned with pearls and over 12,000 Swarovski crystals.

Palmer previously appeared at the 2021 Met Gala, where she stirred up a bit of drama when she jokingly poked fun a the food served at the event, and the post went viral. The low-level drama was led between the actress and Food Network star Marcus Samuelsson -- who helped select the chefs who created the evening's sustainable, plant-based menu.

Fans will just have to wait and see what Palmer thinks of this year's meals if she feels like sharing her thoughts once more.

The theme of this year's Met Gala is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and celebrates the full work and life of the late designer. The exhibition -- which opens to the public on May 5 and closes July 16 -- features 150 of Lagerfeld's designs from Chanel, Balmain, Patou, Fendi, Chloe as well as his own personal line and are accompanied by his sketches.

After the theme was announced in September, it sparked backlash due to Lagerfeld's alleged past problematic comments, including in 2009 that "no one wants to see round women." In 2018, he also said he was "fed up" with the #MeToo movement.

The dress code this year is "in honor of Karl" and the co-chairs for the spring fashion event are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis pro Roger Federer, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The annual gala is a fundraiser for New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

