Keke Palmer is loving life as a new mom!

ET's Denny Directo spoke to Palmer at the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala Saturday, after she was awarded the Vanguard Award for her commitment to LGBTQ+ activism, where she shared her favorite part about being a mom to two-month-old son, Leodis.

"I think it's our mornings," Palmer gushed. "Our alone time together. I really love that moment. I just get to look at my mook. We do a little singing and song and talking. He's laughing. He's smiling. And he's a little sleepy, so, I don't have to hear them cries."

Palmer, who welcomed Leodis with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, back in February said she's even written a song for the little one.

"I'm singing to the baby. I have a song that I wrote for him," the new mom added. "Then sometimes, I'm just like, 'We doin' this, we doin' that.' You know, I do a little rap tap tap. I get into it."

The 29-year-old singer-actress also shared what she loves about seeing Jackson as a dad.

"I guess I don't know what I would've expected, but I think he's just so attentive," Palmer revealed. "I guess that's what you want all fathers to be. But it's even more than I expected it. I just really am grateful to have such an amazing partner to do this with."

She continued, "I think that is obviously why we had the kid together. I saw way before that he had the dedication, the patience and the discipline to be an amazing dad, and that's why I wanted to have my baby with him."

The Big Boss actress who is dropping a visual album teased that Leodis may have a future on screen just like his parents.

"I've got something for y'all too. Leo might be a little actor as well," Palmer teased. "Just stay posted for the whole family."

Palmer gave birth to the couple's first child on February, 25, taking to Instagram to share the news.

"Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! LEODIS ANDRELLTON JACKSON, welcome to the world baby Leo," she wrote.

The actress and podcaster shared her pregnancy news in December by kicking off her Saturday Night Live debut with an adorable baby bump reveal on the Studio 8H stage.

Following the big reveal, she documented much of her pregnancy on social media, sharing sweet photos and videos, as well as sharing tidbits with her fans as her pregnancy progressed.

In Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue, Palmer said that the pregnancy was an "incredibly fun ride" for both first-time parents, who have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

"I've had unbelievable support," she explained. "I have a very lonely career, and also a very overwhelming career. To do SNL, for instance, is extremely amazing, but also tough for a multitude of reasons -- what it means in terms of your career, how grueling the schedule is. You have to get really focused and the people around you have to be prepared for whatever it does to you. I felt the support of my partner during that in a way that's not anything I have had before."

She added of Jackson, who she went Instagram official with last year, "Ever since I met him, [he's shown] a selflessness. Making sure that I'm not alone, making sure I have support," she added. "I think that's all you can ask from anyone. And I've only ever really had that kind of support from my family--and it's funny, because now we are family."

For more on Palmer and her life as a new mom, check out the video below.

