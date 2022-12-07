Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'
Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it.
The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer.
In the video, Palmer addresses her fans and followers while relaxing in bed, decked out in a white bathrobe. She also comments on her casual attire and jokes about her recently revealed pregnant news.
"Excuse the bathrobe," Palmer shared, affecting a classic Hollywood, transatlantic accent. "I'm getting into character for my newest role -- being a mother!"
The funny, teasy reference to her baby news comes just a few days after Palmer kicked off her Saturday Night Live debut by announcing her pregnancy and revealing her adorable baby bump on the Studio 8H stage.
She took the stage for her monologue wearing an tight-fitting blazer that seemingly tried to hide her baby bump -- but she used the platform to announce her exciting news.
"I'm especially glad to be here, though, because there's some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I want to set the record straight -- I am," she declared while simultaneously pulling open her jacket and revealing her baby bump.
After her time hosting, Palmer took to Instagram to share a message of gratitude with the show's cast and crew, as well as with her family and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.
"This year has taken me for a ride! And how cool, my baby and I are already doing it all together," Palmer wrote. "Thank you God! Thank you to my amazing parents and family who continuously support me. Thank you @noraradd for being my spiritual sister as ALWAYS! You feel me my little Pisces moon. Thank you to my team who have been constantly reaching and moving mountains to extend the reaches of my gift, and thank you to my other half @dvulton for giving me the things that only true unity can bring. Love is all we have isn’t it, you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"
Check out the video below for more on Palmer's exciting pregnancy news!
