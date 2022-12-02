Watch Keke Palmer Do Her Angela Bassett Impression for Angela Bassett
Keke Palmer finally has the approval of her infamous Angela Bassett impression from the one person who truly matters -- Angela Bassett herself.
Vanity Fair recently reunited the duo almost 16 years after they played mother and daughter in 2006's Akeelah and the Bee. Although the two had plenty to discuss over a decade after working together, Bassett kicked off their sit-down interview by asking Palmer to demonstrate her impression face to face.
"I've seen you online imitating me," the Black Panther star said with a laugh. "You do a great job."
Palmer explained that she originally only did her impression for Queen Latifah, whom she's worked with several times before, including Palmer's first-ever film role, 2004's Barbershop 2: Back in Business. The 29-year-old noted that Latifah used to ask her to do the Bassett impression "all" the time on sets, adding, "I used to only do it for her. I just recently started doing it online and everything."
After the Wakanda Forever actress encouraged her, saying, "Don't be shy. You're not shy at all," the Nope star demonstrated her classic impression of Bassett from the 1992 TV miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream. Bassett even chimed in, joining the line reading along with Palmer and revealing that it had been improvised.
The conversation became a journey down memory lane, where Bassett surprised Palmer by sharing that she had gotten the role in Akeelah partly because the younger actress told production she would want her to play her character's mother. And of course, Palmer took the chance to pitch Bassett on another chance to work together!
"Have you ever seen this movie called Heartbreakers? It's an old movie with Sigourney Weaver and Jennifer Love Hewitt. They're a mother and daughter duo. And they are secretly scamming a bunch of men. And I would love for us to redo a version of this movie," she told Bassett, who responded, "Oh, I taught you everything you know! But then you upped the game because, you know, it's all digital and stuff."
"I just think we would kill something like that," added Palmer. Bassett agreed, "I think we would."
Hollywood, make it happen!
