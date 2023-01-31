Keke Palmer Reveals How She First Found Out She Was Pregnant

Keke Palmer is opening up about the moment she found out she was pregnant. Palmer, who is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, said it was actually Jackson who delivered the news.

"I'm feeling good. I always told myself definitely by 28 I would love to be pregnant, or at least focusing on something like this. I was like, open to it like," the Nope actress said on the latest episode of her Baby, this is Keke Palmer podcast, where she was joined by Jackson. "Good partner, feeling really good. And so, I was like, you know what? I feel like maybe that, maybe that I am. So, I took the test, and it came back negative. I didn't have the lines on there, so I just threw it in the trash. I just threw it in the trash."

She continued, "And so I go out with Nora and we're at like, this semi-casual business dinner, but we're having some little sake and enjoying ourselves, and all of a sudden, I get a text from Darius, and he says, 'When did you take this?' And it's a picture of the pregnancy test and it's positive."

Turns out, Palmer didn't wait long enough for the test to develop -- the negative she saw at first, was actually a positive!

"I didn't wait long enough! And I'm like, 'I took that earlier today, like literally just some hours before I left out.' And he said, 'Well, you better get to be drinking water in your sight. Cause I'm buying 10 of these things right now. You take them all when you get home,'" she shared. "Soon as I come home, I, and I'm also not kidding, as soon as I come home, me and him, I do 10 of 'em back-to-back, back-to-back, to back, to back-to-back. All positive."

While Palmer's pregnancy may have come as a surprise to many, with the 28-year-old film and TV star debuting her baby bump on Saturday Night Live in December, she said the pregnancy was very much planned.

"My baby was definitely planned. It wasn't like we sat on the chalkboard and wrote some stuff out, but…we were definitely like, moving in the vibe of definitely no surprise," Palmer explained.

As for a baby name, the couple is keeping their lips sealed for now.

"We're not saying the name, but the name for us -- it gives American. It gives Black American storyline. We want it to just be like -- we're not going for anything too unique. It's not about to be Stone and Sand," Palmer maintained. "It's just like a nice natural. No aesthetic baby."

The look into Palmer's pregnancy story comes just days after she subtly revealed the sex of her baby during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

While talking about astrological signs, Palmer quipped, "Pisces are known to be very deep, they're emotional creatures. So, I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."

Earlier this month, Palmer and Jackson went on a romantic babymoon to a tropical destination.

"This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average ♍️) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool," Palmer wrote on Instagram. She also shared photos and videos of their fairytale themed-baby shower earlier this week, and a maternity shoot of her and Jackson in anticipation of their baby boy's arrival.

"A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play. The play turned to love as many sunsets passed by. Now there’s a prince, who’s soon to arrive! 💙🙏🏾," she captioned the photo slideshow.

For more on Palmer's pregnancy, check out the video below.

