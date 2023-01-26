Keke Palmer Subtly Reveals the Sex of Her Baby
Keke Palmer Pays Tribute to Boyfriend Darius Jackson After ‘SNL’…
Tim Allen Flashes 'Home Improvement' Co-Star in Resurfaced Clip …
Shemar Moore and Girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Welcome Baby Girl
Oscars 2023: Watch the Nominations for Major Categories
Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye Visit Todd at His Florida Prison
Savannah Chrisley Says Her Life Is 'Falling Apart' Amid Parents'…
Meagan Good Hopes to Start a Family After Splitting From DeVon F…
Tim McGraw and Post Malone Take On-Stage Falls
Randy Gonzalez Father From TikTok Duo Enkyboys Dies at 35
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal Their Newborn Daughter and…
Doja Cat Covers Body in 30,000 Red Swarovski Crystals at Paris F…
‘The Voice’s Blake Shelton Already 'Tired' of Kelly Clarkson in …
Priscilla Presley Thanks Fans and Friends for Support Following …
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy C…
Hear Jeremy Renner 911 Call: Actor Moaned in Pain as Neighbor He…
Paris Hilton Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate
‘Ghosts’ Cast Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Exclusive)
Shemar Moore and Jesiree Dizon Expecting First Baby: What We Kno…
While she wasn't shy about debuting her baby bump while hosting Saturday Night Live in December, Keke Palmer has kept the sex of her bundle of joy quiet ...until now.
On Wednesday, the 29-year-old actress was a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she dropped a subtle mention that she was having a baby boy. While talking about astrological signs, Palmer quipped, "Pisces are known to be very deep, they're emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I'm not too blunt for my baby boy."
Palmer confirmed that she and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, are expecting their first child together when she flashed her bare baby bump during her SNL monologue.
"Every time I look back at that clip, I'm like, 'Why do I sound like a villain?'" Palmer quipped on The Tonight Show. "I don't know why I said it like this, but I was so excited."
Earlier this month, Palmer and Jackson went on a romantic babymoon to a tropical destination.
"This season I am going to learn how to really take it easy. how to go slow (or slower than I have which is speedy for the average ♍️) because it definitely doesn’t mean my drive and passion will end, just transform and evolve through a different tool," Palmer wrote on Instagram.
RELATED CONTENT:
Keke Palmer’s Beau Darius Jackson Thanks 2022 for 'Giving Me a Family'
Keke Palmer Shares Sweet Babymoon Photos With Beau Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Jackson After Pregnancy Reveal