Keke Palmer is speaking out. After her partner, Darius Jackson, shamed her for her see-through look, the 29-year-old actress took to Instagram to seemingly address the situation.

It all started when Palmer wore a sexy outfit to Usher's Las Vegas concert, and Jackson responded by reposting a video of the singer serenading the actress with his hit, "There Goes My Baby."

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson wrote, before doubling down on his comments, saying Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

Palmer seemingly addressed the situation for the first time by sharing a video of her singing a rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely" to her and Jackson's son, Leodis.

"One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!" Palmer captioned the post, before revealing that she's now selling shirts that read "IM A MOTHA" and "Stevie to the bulls**t."

"To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you??" Palmer questioned. "Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I'm GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore."

Palmer also posted a TikTok that showed her dancing to the sound, "You ain't stopping what's going on with me, sweetheart. So, if you about to act up, I'm 'bout to link up."

Palmer's posts came the same day that Jackson returned to Instagram after appearing to depart social media in the wake of the drama. Though Jackson made his way back to the platform, his previous posts featuring Palmer did not.

