Usher is showing support for Keke Palmer.

The "Let It Burn" singer took to Instagram to comment on a post Palmer shared about attending his residency show in Las Vegas over the Fourth of July weekend. In her pics, Palmer wears a sheer, figure-hugging black dress over a thong bodysuit -- a fashion choice that was infamously shamed by her boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Daulton Jackson.

While avoiding any reference to the ongoing fashion fallout, Usher made clear that he's a fan of the Nope star.

"The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾" he commented on her pics.

The drama began Wednesday evening after a video of Palmer wearing the see-through outfit at a recent Usher's My Way: The Las Vegas Residency performance, which takes place at Dolby Live at Park MGM, went viral.

Jackson seemingly shamed Palmer for wearing the sexy fit in a tweet that showed the R&B singer serenading Palmer with his hit, "There Goes My Baby," as the pair embraced.

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Jackson tweeted alongside the clip.

It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom. https://t.co/qaQH6zWpkA — Darius Daulton (@dvulton) July 5, 2023

After receiving backlash for his comment, Jackson doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Palmer's look went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

"I rest my case," he added.

Palmer's Instagram post appeared to offer a subtle response to the shade as she shared a closer look at her ensemble.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic," Palmer captioned the post that showed the singer-actress don a black dress over a matching thong bodysuit for the occasion.

Since then, Jackson has seemingly deleted all traces of Palmer from his Instagram account.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Jackson deactivated his Instagram account Wednesday following the backlash he received for calling out his partner, and upon his return fans pointed out that photos of Palmer had been removed. However, images of their newborn son, Leodis, remain on his grid.

Palmer and Jackson, both 29, welcomed Leodis back in February, their first child together.

