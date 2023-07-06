Aoki Lee Simmons has entered the chat!

As the internet-shamming continued, following Keke Palmer’s partner, Darius Daulton Jackson's comments about her outfit from Usher's Las Vegas residency, Aoki Lee chimed in to support the actress with a TikTok video.

"I just want to say I don't know Keke Palmer's boyfriend," the model began. "I don't know anything about him really besides the current thing, but let me just say I hate that man. I pray and plot on his downfall. I hate him. I'm disgusted. I think when my friend told me that and we was just sitting .. I was like 'What.'"

@aokileesimmons Never fix your fingers to talk aboht AKEELAH ever again. Keke palmer is lime 72% of my childhood put some RESPECT ON HER NAME. The audacity of men never ceases to amaze ♬ original sound - Aokileesimmons🇰🇷🇯🇵🇺🇸

"I would love the chance to like punch that man...I am appalled. No couth," she continued in the video from her bed. "Not one drop of couth. Like there's so many things wrong with it but the way he did it was insane. What he had to say was f**king stupid, and the way he did it was so unhinged. And the follow up was unhinged. Don't ever talk about Akeelah again. Ever. Disgusting and it makes me sick because she gave that man a beautiful child and he is yapping on the internet. Why do men talk, ever? Just never talk again."

Aoki ended her strongly worded video by promoting the latest episode of Keke's podcast, with special guest Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Anyway, go watch Keke's Kamala Harris interview because she's so cute and so wonderful," she said.

But just when people thought Aoki said it all, she stitched her video with another response.

"Also, what did he think that we were going to say, like, agree and then we were all going to yell at your girlfriend and the mother of your child? Like, what did he think everybody was going to say like, 'Yas, we're gonna gang up on her with you?' We don't even know you," she said.

"Also, what? What did he think we were going to do, agree? Also, I thought the dress was amazing and so cute and elegant ... I believe in the way that moms should dress but it was very mom, sexy, new mom night out. I thought it was very nice but whatever. Did he think that we were going to agree with him? Against Keke Palmer. It was never going to work."

On Wednesday, Darius seemingly shamed Keke for wearing the sexy fit in a tweet that featured a viral video of Keke and Usher embracing while the R&B singer serenaded the Nope actress with his hit, "There Goes My Baby."

"It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom," Darius wrote.

After receiving backlash for his comment, Darius doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Keke's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

Keke has yet to address her boyfriend's tweets. However, she did share a photo dump of pictures from her night out in Vegas.

As for Darius, as of Thursday, his Twitter account was taken down.

RELATED CONTENT:

Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shades Her Concert Outfit Choice

Watch Keke Palmer's Son Leo Meet Vice President Kamala Harris

Keke Palmer On 'Enjoying Life' As a New Mom at the 2023 Met Gala

Met Gala 2023: Keke Palmer on Son Leodis Helping Her Get Ready (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery