Keke Palmer Reacts to 2023 Emmy Nomination Amid Darius Jackson Drama

Keke Palmer isn’t letting any distractions get in the way of celebrating her recent Emmy nomination.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 29-year-old star is nominated for the Outstanding Host For a Game Show Emmy for her work on NBC's Password.

Palmer posted a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, "@jimmyfallon woohoo!! Thanks for the nomination @televisionacad ❤️.”

NBC greenlit the new version of Password with Tonight Show host Fallon serving as executive producer.

This is Palmer's second Emmy nomination, as she was nominated, and won, in 2021 for her TV series, Turnt Up With The Taylors, where she played multiple roles in a fictionalized take on a reality TV show family.

Earlier this month, Palmer found herself involved in some drama after her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, shamed her online for a sexy outfit she wore to an Usher concert in Las Vegas.

Jackson took to Twitter writing, "It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom."

After receiving backlash for his comment, Jackson doubled down in a separate tweet, in which he said Palmer's outfit went against the "standards and morals" he believes in.

"We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is," the former personal trainer tweeted. "This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe."

"I rest my case," he added.

Palmer initially didn’t address Jackson's comments, but she did subtly reference his tweets in an Instagram post of her own, sharing a closer look at her see-through look.

"I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y'all right now, if you haven't seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!! Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic," Palmer captioned the post. "I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd."

Usher commented on the Instagram post, writing, "The Big Boss!! Thank U for coming 🙏🏾."

Palmer ended up speaking to The Cut and opened up about her mental headspace in the wake of the drama.

"After having my baby, I've gotten so much more powerful. I'm just so strengthened in a crazy way. Strutting my stuff, enjoying," she said. "I'll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious. In a way that you would expect, considering the kind of work that I do as a public figure. Always trying to be on point with my body and always trying to make sure I'm taking care of this and that."

Palmer and Jackson met in 2021, and welcomed their son, Leodis, in February.

