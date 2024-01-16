The 2024 Super Bowl is February 11, and if you're looking to upgrade your TV, here are the best deals to score now.
Super Bowl LVIII is less than a month away and there's no shortage of TV deals available to upgrade your home cinema setup for the big game. Retailers like Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering impressive Super Bowl TV deals right now.
If you can't watch the game in person at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, don't fret. Massive displays that redefine your viewing experience are deeply discounted as we get closer to February 11. These Super Bowl TV deals include screens equipped with cutting-edge technology from QLED to OLED displays, smart features for upscaling content to 4K, and high refresh rates so everything is fluid and crisp when you’re watching football.
Below, we've rounded up the best Super Bowl TV deals of 2024 for all budgets and TV sizes. No matter if you're on the hunt for a compact 32-inch smart TV or the immersive home theatre experience of a 85-inch 4K OLED TV, keep scrolling to immerse yourself into a world of spectacular color, contrast, and clarity.
Best Super Bowl Samsung TV Deals
Right now, Samsung is offering up to $3,000 off top-rated 4K TVs and 8K TVs. You can save big on select Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs and the best outdoor TV for watching Super Bowl 58.
65" Samsung QN90C Neo QLED 4K TV (2023)
There isn’t a bad seat in the house thanks to Anti-Glare with Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You’ll get a consistent and detailed 4K picture—at any angle, in any light—with pristine color across the entire screen. Save up to $1,200 now.
75" Samsung The Frame TV
Go beyond HDTV with Quantum HDR, which delivers an expanded range of color and contrast. It's also easy to upload your own photography, family portraits and other memories to The Frame from your phone.
65" Samsung Class S90C OLED TV
Whether you prefer dramatic thrillers or fantasy football, lose yourself in the viewing adventure with a contrast-rich picture, boosted by Quantum Dots.
85” Samsung Class QE1C QLED 4K TV
Get $1,200 off the brand new 85" Class QLED 4K QE1C with 100% Color Volume. Not only will you see your TV shows and movies instantly transformed into 4K, but you’ll also take in a billion shades of unwavering color.
75" The Terrace Full Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Rain or shine, experience vivid TV picture quality in your favorite outdoor spaces. With QLED 4K and 2,000+ nit brightness levels, you'll be able to enjoy detail even in shaded outdoor environments. Save up to $3,500 on the Terrace.
Best Super Bowl LG TV Deals
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.
48" LG Class A2 Series OLED 4K TV
LG's A2 Series TV is 50% off right now. This deal is tough to beat for a 4K OLED TV with superb graphics and sound.
LG 86" UR7800 LED 4K TV
This gorgeous, larger-than-life display is perfect for enjoying your favorite movies and TV shows as if you were in the theater. Get eye-popping color, crisp visuals, and fantastic audio, all for a low price during Best Buy's Cyber Monday Sale.
LG 55" UQ70 Series 4K TV
Enhance your picture and sound with AI from the α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K that is engineered to amaze by transforming your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail.
Best Super Bowl Amazon Fire TV Deals
Amazon's winter deals are here with major savings on Amazon Fire TVs. Right now, you can save up to 60% on a new Amazon Fire TV — perfect for watch live sports and TV shows with apps like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and ESPN+.
55" Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K TV
The all-new Amazon Fire TV has a 4K QLED TV display that makes movies, shows, and live sports pop in brighter, richer, and more lifelike colors. With adapative brightness, bolder contrast, and advanced HDR, scenes leap off the screen, which you can also turn into your own art canvas.
50" Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K TV
Bring movies and shows to life with support for vivid 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. Watch live without cable and free TV, play video games, and stream music with your Fire TV.
40" Amazon Fire TV 2-Series
With new Alexa skills, smart home capabilities, and voice functionality, Fire TV gives you quick access to live TV, video games, and music, and lets you stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes with streaming service subscriptions.
Best Super Bowl Sony TV Deals
55" Sony Bravia XR A80L 4K OLED TV
Sony's intelligent and powerful Cognitive Processor XR delivers an OLED picture with wide dynamic contrast, detailed blacks, natural colors, and high peak brightness, replicating how you see games on the court or in the stadium.
65" Sony X80K Series 4K Ultra HD TV
The 4K HDR Processor X1 delivers a picture that is smooth and clear, full of rich colors and detailed contrast. Google TV with organizes your favorite content from Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock and more all in one place.
85" Sony 4K X77L Series Smart TV
The Sony 85" smart TV boasts 4K HDR picture quality which creates lifelike image resolution that'll enhance your viewing experience.
More Super Bowl TV Deals to Shop Now
75" Hisense Class A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV
With Hisense's Sports Mode, the television automatically adjusts itself to optimize sports content. Dolby Vision on this TV also brings the players to life with darker darks, brighter brights, and a remarkable color range.
40" TCL Class S3 1080p LED Smart TV
Super Bowl LVIII will be available to watch in both 1080p and 4K. With this TCL TV's enhanced contrast, your content will be optimized for an improved image. Plus, the edge-to-edge glass design blends seamlessly into any home.
55" TCL Q6 QLED 4K Smart TV with Fire TV (2023)
The new TCL Q6 Class Smart TVs combine premium picture technology with outstanding value for endless entertainment. TCL’s High Brightness Direct LED Backlight produces brighter images for an enhanced viewing experience for all your favorite movies and TV shows.
55" Hisense U8K ULED Mini-LED Google Smart TV
With Peak Brightness 1500 along with Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision HDR, and Low Reflection panel technology, the U8K delivers unmatched brightness, contrast and detail. And, with Dolby Atmos, this Google TV creates an immersive cinema experience in your home.
