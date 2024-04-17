Outdoor televisions are a perfect way to enhance your outdoor space this spring, but you'll want to make sure you're investing n a TV built to weather the weather. From watching the 2024 NBA Playoffs and MLB season to hosting outdoor movie nights, the best outdoor TVs are specifically designed to withstand the elements while simultaneously classing up your patio.

The best outdoor TVs boast brighter backlighting and higher durability than a standard 4K TV. For fans of Samsung TVs, The Terrace outdoor TV should be at the top of your shopping list — especially while it is on sale for up to $3,500 off. Various sizes of both the full-sun and partial-sun models of Samsung's outdoor QLED smart 4K TV are steeply discounted right now.

What is Samsung's 'The Terrace' Outdoor TV?

The Terrace was introduced to Samsung's line of lifestyle TVs in 2020; it's a sibling of The Frame. While the Samsung Frame TV, with its customizable wall art, spruces up your interior space, the Terrace classes up your outdoor space. It's a mountable, high-end smart TV with a QLED 4K display and a built-in speaker that's legitimately intended for outdoor use — come rain or shine.

The Terrace boasts an anti-reflective coating and is rated IP55 for protection against dust and water. That said, it's recommended you keep your TV covered and protected when not in use.

The TV offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, works with A.I. assistants like Alexa, and features built-in apps for streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Hulu. Download Samsung's SmartThings app to control the TV via your phone or device, no matter where you are, and to connect the TV to your other compatible smart-home appliances.

