The 2024 NFL season is set for its second week. All the action continues with a big slate of games on the Week 2 schedule, starting with the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins facing off on Thursday Night Football.

This Sunday features 14 games airing across three different TV channels — followed by Monday Night Football on ESPN. In the age of streaming, watching NFL games has gotten more expensive and confusing. For football fans looking to watch the most NFL games in one place, it's never been easier to catch your favorite teams thanks to FuboTV.

Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Packages include access to NFL games airing on your local CBS affiliate, Fox Sunday NFC games via NFL on Fox, Sunday Night Football on NBC, Monday Night Football on ABC and ESPN, along with all games aired on NFL Network.

Don't miss a touchdown in Week 2. If you don't have cable, here's everything you need to know about how to watch NFL games at home for free.

How to Watch NFL Week 2 Games Without Cable for Free

Aside from Thursday Night Football streaming exclusively on Prime Video, every other 2024 NFL Week 2 game will be broadcast nationally on either CBS, FOX, NBC, or ESPN.

With Fubo's sports-focused live TV streaming service, you'll have access to ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and the NFL Network to watch the majority of NFL regular season games.

Even better, you can try FuboTV for free before committing to the full monthly price. Right now, Fubo is offering a free seven-day trial. That means you can watch 15 games on the NFL Week 2 schedule for free by signing up below.

ET and CBS are subsidiaries of Paramount.

ET and CBS are subsidiaries of Paramount.

2024 NFL Week 2 Schedule

Here are the upcoming game times for week two of the 2024 NFL season, including where each of the games will air.

Thursday, September 12, 2024

Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins at 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, September 15, 2024

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Detroit Lions at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Indianapolis Colts vs. Green Bay Packers at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Denver Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears vs. Houston Texans at 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday, September 16, 2024

Atlanta Falcons vs. Philadelphia Eagles at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN2)

Key dates for the 2024 NFL season

Here are all the important dates football fans will want to mark in their calendar for the upcoming NFL regular season.

October 6: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings)

October 13: NFL International Game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London (Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears)

October 15-16: Fall League Meeting

October 20: NFL International Game at Wembley Stadium in London (New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars)

November 10: NFL International Game at Allianz Arena in Germany (New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers)

December 10-11: Special League Meeting

January 11-13: Super Wild Card Weekend

January 30: East-West Shrine Bowl

February 1: Senior Bowl

February 2: Pro Bowl Games

February 9: Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans

February 24 to March 3: NFL Scouting Combine

