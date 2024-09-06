From fanny packs to trendy shoulder bags, shop our favorite clear handbags from lululemon, Amazon, Stoney Clover Lane and more.
As the 2024 NFL season kicks off and college football games get underway, the fall season promises a whirlwind of exciting events. Aside from choosing sensible shoes, crafting a cute outfit and, of course, securing tickets, a clear bag is a must-have for any upcoming large events on your calendar.
Most stadiums enforce a clear bag policy, only permitting transparent bags that measure 12"x6"x12" or less into their events. For more specific regulations, be sure to check your stadium's website.
While gallon Ziploc bags are always an option, you might want to invest in something a little more convenient for your upcoming festivals, concerts and sporting events — especially if you plan on attending a lot of stadium events in the future. To help you out, we've rounded up the best stadium-approved clear bags of 2024.
So many of our favorite brands have gotten the clear bag memo: lululemon just launched clear versions of its viral belt bag and backpack, Athleta carries its beloved All About Crossbody Belt Bag in a clear colorway and Stoney Clover Lane has an elevated take on the style with gold accents. For more affordable options, we've also scoured Amazon for clear bag styles that meet every budget and function need.
Below, check out the best clear bags for all your upcoming events this season.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Clear
Stow all your beauty essentials in this stadium-approved fanny pack from lululemon.
LOXOMU Clear Purse Stadium Approved Shoulder Bag
A trendy shoulder bag silhouette makes this clear purse a chic accent to any outfit.
Kendra Scott Clear Belt Bag
Whether draped around your waist or worn as a crossbody, this stylish belt bag is designed to elevate your look for any occasion.
lululemon Clear Backpack Mini 10L
lululemon just released a clear backpack ideal for concerts, games and more.
WJCD Clear Acrylic Clutch
For any games on your horizon, clear bags are required at most venues — so you might as well invest in a cute one such as this gold-accented acryllic purse.
Athleta All About Crossbody Belt Bag
This see-through crossbody belt bag from Athleta is equal parts cute and convenient.
USPECLARE Clear Backpack Stadium Approved 12×6×12
Available in 11 fun and neutral colors, this clear backpack meets stadium size regulations while being roomy enough for all of your essentials.
Stoney Clover Lane Clear Curved Crossbody Bag
Perfect for sporting events, this clear crossbody bag has a removable, adjustable strap for effortless wear. Plus, you can customize it with patches featuring your favorite NFL or college team.
Veckle Clear Fanny Pack
For any upcoming stadium events, this clear belt bag will keep your essentials on hand.
BAGAIL Stadium Approved Clear Tote Bag
This stadium-approved tote bag comes in thirteen vibrant colors to match your outfit.
Calpak Large Clear Cosmetics Case
While it's technically a cosmetics case, Calpak's sturdy construction makes this bag a great choice for concerts and more.
COVAX Clear Sling Bag
This transparent sling bag offers the perfect amount of space for your wallet, cosmetics, sunglasses, phone and more.
