The 15 Best Amazon Sneaker Deals for Women: Save on Adidas, New Balance, Reebok and More

By Lauren Gruber
With fall on the horizon, there's no better time to refresh your sneaker collection for the upcoming season — especially when you consider how much fall fashion is on sale at Amazon. Right now, the retailer is offering major deals on top brands such as New Balance, Adidas, Reebok, Skechers and more. 

Whether your beat-up running sneakers could use a serious upgrade or you're on the hunt for a trendy pair of kicks to transition your wardrobe from summer to fall clothing, there's something for everyone on sale at Amazon.

If you're a serious runner, a supportive and shock-absorbing pair of Asics or Saucony sneakers are your best bet. For a TikTok-approved option, the internet is obsessed with the chunky, vintage-inspired silhouette of New Balance kicks. And if you're after a goes-with-everything pair of white sneakers, you can never go wrong with some classic Adidas.

Below, shop the best Amazon deals on women's sneakers, starting at just $19.

New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Women's 608 V5 Cross Trainer

These chunky New Balance sneakers are the perfect complement to your favorite athleisure pieces.

$75$60
Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Grand Court 2.0 Tennis Shoe

Chic sneakers are a must for any season, and we love how these Adidas have a platform for an extra boost.

$70$50
ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes
Amazon
ASICS Women's Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes

Reviewers praise Asics sneakers for their superior shock absorption and comfort.

$75$60
Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker
Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker
Amazon
Keds Women's Champion Slip on Sneaker

Looking for a classic white slip-on sneaker? This canvas Keds pair is a staple.

$55$35
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Not only are these Adidas sneakers cute enough to wear in and out of the gym, but Cloudfoam technology makes them incredibly comfortable.

$75$40
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe
Amazon
Ryka Devotion Plus 2 Walking Shoe

The Ryka Devotion 2 is a walking-style sneaker with pillow-soft cushioning and firm heel support that provide the utmost comfort. These affordable cross trainers include memory foam, a rubber outsole and shock absorption, and they come in myriad colors to match your workout gear and personality.

$100$60
Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather Sneaker
Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Unisex-Adult Classic Leather Sneaker

This Reebok Classic Leather Sneaker never goes out of style.

$80$60
Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Racer Tr21 Running Shoe

If you're looking for a stylish everyday sneaker that doubles as a running shoe, this Amazon deal is the perfect addition to your wardrobe. 

$75$48
Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe
Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe
Amazon
Saucony Women's Ride 15 Running Shoe

"I wear Sauconys almost exclusively because of the high quality, good fit and fantastic design," wrote one happy reviewer. "Plus they look good! History shows these last for hundreds of miles without losing their cushioning or fit. Extremely functional shoe!"

$140$65
Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Women's Nizza Platform Sneaker

All-white sneakers will go with virtually everything.

$75$60
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker

These New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers can make you feel like you're running or walking on the clouds.

$130$75
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Women's Princess Sneaker

Wear this Reebok sneaker up or down, but no matter how you dress, you'll experience all day comfort with padded foam cushioning.

$50$30
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker
Amazon
ZGR Canvas Low Top Sneaker

These light and comfy sneakers with anti-slip soles are made using a washable canvas material, so you can always keep them looking like new.

$40$19
Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker
Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker
Amazon
Sperry Women’s Crest Vibe Sneaker

Heading seaside this season? Walk comfortably down by the shore in these Sperrys.

$70$48
Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker
Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker
Amazon
Skechers Women's Summits Sneaker

A slip-on bungee closure makes these sneakers easy to get on and off.

$59$40
PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker
Amazon
PUMA Women’s Carina Sneaker

Save big on these classic white sneakers that you can throw on with any summer-to-fall look. 

$70$52

