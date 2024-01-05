Best Lists

The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Winter — Hoka, lululemon, Nike and More

The Best Running Shoes for Women to Wear This Winter
January 5, 2024

Whether you're a jogger or a marathoner, check out ET's top picks of the best running shoes for women.

Winter has officially arrived which means it's a great time to give every part of your workout wardrobe a refresh — including your running shoes. Whether you're a new runner or a seasoned pro, the perfect shoe for you is out there. The right running shoe can make you feel strong, fast and completely in control, whether your training plan is for your first 5K, half marathon or working toward your third marathon. (And if the latter applies to you, we bow down.)

Here's the biggest reason finding a solid pair of running shoes matters: A good pair that fits just right can help you run safely and prevent potential injuries — from blisters to shin splints and fractures — that could keep you off track for months. 

We’ve put in the miles and found the best running shoes to keep you going all winter, even if you’re a new runner doing that 5K for the post-run brunch. If you like a slower pace, check out our feature on the best women's walking shoes, too.

The Best Running Shoes for Women

Hoka Women's Bondi 8

Hoka Women's Bondi 8
Hoka

Hoka Women's Bondi 8

Crafted with softer, lighter foams and extended heel geometry, the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers are the ultimate game-changer for runners.

$165 $132

Shop Now

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks Glycerin 20
Amazon

Brooks Glycerin 20

Brooks' Glycerin 20 features a new midsole, DNA Loft v3, which is even softer, more durable, and more responsive than the previous model.

$160 $120

Shop Now

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Women's Gel-Contend 7 Running Shoe

Need a new pair of running shoes? Opt for the reliable ASICS Gel-Contend 7. 

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus 40 Women's Road Running Shoes

This lightweight Nike running shoe keeps you going on everyday runs with an updated fit that offers more room in the forefoot and toes.

$130 $98

Shop Now

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe
Amazon

Mizuno Women's Wave Rider 26 Running Shoe

The Mizuno Wave Rider 26 running shoe features Mizuno's Enerzy Foam to help enhance performance capabilities.

$140 $85

Shop Now

NOBULL Translucent Runner+

NOBULL Translucent Runner+
NOBULL

NOBULL Translucent Runner+

Comfort for the uncomfortable. The Runner+ is designed to deliver high performance with more comfort, responsiveness, and breathability and features a print inspired by where we hit the pavement - on the road, at the track, or on the treadmill.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX Women's Waterproof Trail Running Shoes

Hit the trails in these waterproof trail running sneakers made with improved traction and support for even the most slippery paths.

$160 $113

Shop Now

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe
Amazon

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe

The ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25 Running Shoe is designed with PureGel technology to provide lightweight cushioning and softer landings. 

$160 $120

Shop Now

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes
lululemon

Blissfeel 2 Women's Running Shoes

lululemon's newest running shoe is here with a new and improved design and feel. The Blissfeel 2 features an upper mesh textile for breathability and flexibility, a foam cushion adding bounce to every landing and a segmented outer sole designed for the pavement.

$148 $74

Shop Now

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Zappos

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka's newest Clifton 9 is designed with a responsive new foam and improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. 

New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7
Amazon

New Balance Fresh Foam 680v7

Take on winter workouts with New Balance's Fresh Foam sneakers that provide ultimate comfort and support. 

Allbirds Tree Dashers

Allbirds Tree Dashers
Allbirds

Allbirds Tree Dashers

The Allbirds Tree Dasher is a neutral shoe and is a highly-rated women's running shoe for just about any foot type. It has a knitted one-piece upper made from eucalyptus tree fiber for a comfortable, sustainable shoe.

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Running Shoes

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

Adidas Adizero Adios Pro 3 Running Shoes

Designed with Ultralight LIGHTSTRIKE PRO cushioning, these Adidas running shoes ensure flexibility and breathability while delivering ample support with each step.

Tags: