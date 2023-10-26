Style

The Best Running Shoes for Men During Marathons This Fall — Hoka, Adidas, Brooks, Nike and More

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:04 AM PDT, October 26, 2023

Shop sneaker styles from Nike, Hoka, Adidas, Brooks and more — perfect for fall runs and marathons.

Fall is officially here, which makes now the perfect time to grab a new pair of running shoes for this year's marathons. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance for your next marathon.

There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts? 

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for this fall. 

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down. 

Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes

Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes
Nike

Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes

The newest Vomero sneakers are trusted, daily trainers that's a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.

Hoka Clifton 9

Hoka Clifton 9
Hoka

Hoka Clifton 9

The newest Hoka Clifton running shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.

Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers 2

Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers 2
Allbirds

Allbirds Men's Tree Flyers 2

Running distances will feel effortless with these lightweight, bouncy and super comfortable shoes.

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Ghost 15 Neutral Running Shoe

The newest and upgraded version of the Ghost running sneaker, now feeling more lightweight while providing high energizing cushioning.

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes
Adidas

adidas Men's Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes

Adidas's classically cool Runfalcon 3 Running Shoes are designed with a Cloudfoam midsole and rubber outsole to give you plenty of grip. 

$65 $46

with code AUTUMN

Shop Now

ASICS Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes

ASICS Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes
Amazon

ASICS Men's Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes

These running shoes feature ASICS's Rearfoot and Forefoot GEL Technology Cushioning System for ultimate support and comfort. 

$84 and up

Shop Now

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe
Amazon

Brooks Men's Ghost 14 Neutral Running Shoe

Elevate your running experience with Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes that feature 3D FIt Print technology to provide stretch and structure. 

$140 $83

Shop Now

adidas Men's Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoe

adidas Men's Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoe
Amazon

adidas Men's Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoe

Take on fall runs and workouts with the adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoes.

$59 $55

Shop Now

Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe

Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe
Amazon

Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoe

These Saucony Men's Endorphin Shift 3 Running Shoes give you comfort and speed with each stride because of their SPEEDROLL Technology which propels you forward effortlessly.

$150 $87

Shop Now

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
Amazon

Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe

This best-selling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning. 

$75 $56

Shop Now

