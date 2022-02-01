Finding a comfortable, stylish and form-fitting pair of shoes is no walk in the park. Between the different sneaker styles, materials, designs with (or without) high arch support and varying shoe sizes, shopping for the perfect pair of kicks can often feel more like a chore, rather than an indulgence.

But if you're in need of a fresh sneaker set, walking shoe or are just hoping to (quite literally) kick-start 2022 off on the right foot with a truly comfortable shoe, then you're in luck -- the ET Style team has scoured the Internet far and wide, in search of the truly best walking shoes for men. And let us tell you, there are a lot of great shoes on the market right now.

From classic Nike sneaks and Allbirds' wool runners, to color-block Adidas trainers, supportive Sketcher slip-ons, budget-friendly hiking shoe options from Amazon -- ideal if you're in need of a hiking boot for your next off-trail excursion -- and fresh Reebok kicks, there are hundreds of top-rated walking shoes that are available to shop now. And we've narrowed down 16 of the very best, just for you.

Whether you're treating yourself (and your wardrobe) to a new shoe style, are hoping to elevate your exercise attire with some fresh footwear, or are still searching for that perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life, you can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men in 2022 and beyond. Plus, check out ET Style's picks for the best walking shoes for women and shop the Oprah-approved shoe that's available at Amazon.

Nike Challenger OG Sneaker Nordstrom Nike Challenger OG Sneaker The iconic '70s-esque running shoe from Nike gets a more modern touch in this Challenger OG Sneaker style -- perfect for pairing with a more casual outfit. $90 Buy Now

Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Amazon Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe Dad shoes are having a moment again -- and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment. $120 $62 Buy Now

