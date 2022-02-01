Shopping

The 16 Best Walking Shoes for Men in 2022 -- Nike, Allbirds, Columbia and More

By ETonline Staff
Finding a comfortable, stylish and form-fitting pair of shoes is no walk in the park. Between the different sneaker styles, materials, designs with (or without) high arch support and varying shoe sizes, shopping for the perfect pair of kicks can often feel more like a chore, rather than an indulgence. 

But if you're in need of a fresh sneaker set, walking shoe or are just hoping to (quite literally) kick-start 2022 off on the right foot with a truly comfortable shoe, then you're in luck -- the ET Style team has scoured the Internet far and wide, in search of the truly best walking shoes for men. And let us tell you, there are a lot of great shoes on the market right now.

From classic Nike sneaks and Allbirds' wool runners, to color-block Adidas trainers, supportive Sketcher slip-ons, budget-friendly hiking shoe options from Amazon -- ideal if you're in need of a hiking boot for your next off-trail excursion -- and fresh Reebok kicks, there are hundreds of top-rated walking shoes that are available to shop now. And we've narrowed down 16 of the very best, just for you.

Whether you're treating yourself (and your wardrobe) to a new shoe style, are hoping to elevate your exercise attire with some fresh footwear, or are still searching for that perfect Valentine's Day gift for the man in your life, you can never go wrong with a comfy and effortlessly cool sneaker set. Ahead, shop the best walking shoes for men in 2022 and beyond. Plus, check out ET Style's picks for the best walking shoes for women and shop the Oprah-approved shoe that's available at Amazon.

Nike Challenger OG Sneaker
The iconic '70s-esque running shoe from Nike gets a more modern touch in this Challenger OG Sneaker style -- perfect for pairing with a more casual outfit.
$90
Adidas NMD_R1 Men's Shoes
Slip into something cooler this winter with these Adidas NMD_R1 Men's Shoes -- crafted with boost cushioning for added comfort.
$140
Allbirds Men's Wool Runner Mizzles
These cozy Wool Runners from Allbirds boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a ZQ Merino wool wrap.
$118
Thousand Fell Men's Lace Up Walking Shoes
This supportive shoe is designed with a durable and breathable recycled upper, plus it has a cushioned recycled rubber insole and comfortable outsole.
$120
Rockport Men's Chranson Walking Shoe
Dad shoes are having a moment again -- and since you can't go wrong with a pair of durable, leather-made walking shoes (especially if they resemble the dad style trend) then this men's walking shoe from Rockport might just be the perfect investment.
$120$62
Asics Dynablast 2 Running Shoe
Keep it cool with these blue-hued, springy running shoes from Asics.
$110
Cole Haan Generation ZeroGrand Stitchlite Sneaker
This Cole Haan Stitchlite Sneaker is the "lightest ZeroGrand silhouette to date," according to the retailer. Plus, they're crafted from a breathable knit.
$120
Skechers Men's Afterburn Memory-Foam Lace-up Sneaker
Since Sketchers is basically the holy grail for comfortable sneakers, these charcoal-toned kicks might just prove to be as comfortable as they are stylish.
$55
Hoka One One Kawana Walking Shoe
Casual sneakers and comfortable walking shoes become one in this effortlessly cool style from Hoka One One.
$140
Flysocks Athletic Walking Shoes for Men
Slip on these Athletic Walking Shoes from Flysocks and take off on your next adventure in style. Best of all, their super budget-friendly -- and available for only $38.
$38
Brooks Addiction Walker Suede
Slip into some suede kicks from Brook Store -- complete with a slip-resistant outsole and BioMoGo DNA cushioning.
$135
Nike Epic React Flyknit 2
Put your personality on full display through the Nike Epic React Flyknit 2 shoe -- perfect for long distance running or just a long walk.
$150
New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoe
These aren't your traditional sneakers -- and good thing. The New Balance 813Hv1 Walking Shoes have a "soft leather upper" for added durability.
$90
Allbirds Men's Tree Dashers
Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. 
$125$99
Columbia Men's Peakfreak Nomad Waterproof Shoe
Enjoy a walk anywhere and in any weather with these waterproof kicks for outdoor adventure brand, Columbia.
$112
On Cloudflow Walking Shoes
This lightweight shoe is hailed for its airy nature -- with comfort so good it's like walking on a cloud.
$140

