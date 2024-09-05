Shop sneaker styles from Nike, Hoka, Adidas, Brooks and more — perfect for fall runs outside.
As fall approaches, there's no better way to get some exercise and enjoy the crisp air than by heading outdoors for a run.
If your workout sneakers have seen better days, it's time to pick up a new pair of running shoes for this year's marathons and fun runs. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance for your next race.
There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles, or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe, or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?
Regardless of whether you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for summer.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.
Best Running Shoes for Men
Hoka Clifton 9
The Hoka Clifton 9 shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
Nike Vomero 17 Road Running Shoes
The newest Vomero sneakers are trusted daily trainers that are a Nike bestseller — and for good reason.
Brooks Ghost 16 Neutral Running Shoe
The newest and upgraded version of the Ghost sneaker now feels more lightweight while providing high-energy cushioning.
New Balance Men's Fresh Foam X 1080 V13 Running Shoe
These sleek New Balance sneakers are designed with a Fresh Foam X midsole foam and an engineered air mesh upper for enhanced comfort and performance.
ASICS Gel-Contend 8 Running Shoes
The ASICS Men's Gel-Contend 8 running shoes boast cutting-edge Rearfoot GEL technology for enhanced impact absorption, paired with a Jacquard mesh upper for improved breathability.
Allbirds Tree Flyers 2
Running long distances will feel lighter with these lightweight, bouncy and super comfortable shoes.
On Running Cloudmonster
Featuring the most advanced CloudTec cushioning system and On Running's cutting-edge Explosive Speedboard, the Cloudmonster running shoe is crafted to deliver the ultimate boost for runs.
Nike Invincible 3 Men's Road Running Shoes
Nike's best-selling road running shoes provide maximum cushioning for the most comfortable ride on everyday runs.
Brooks Men’s Adrenaline GTS 23 Supportive Running Shoe
Featuring 100% DNA LOFT cushioning and an engineered air mesh upper, these shoes provide comfort and breathability for a smooth ride.
adidas Supernova Rise Shoes
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool adidas Supernova Rise Shoes.
Saucony Men's Triumph 21 Sneaker
Designed with a flat-knit upper for comfort and security, Saucony's Triumph 21 Sneakers help you get the most out of your miles.
Nike Vaporfly 3 Men's Road Racing Shoes
A racing shoe made to help you chase new goals and records, the Vaporfly 3 shoes are comfortable and breathable with responsive cushioning and secure support.
Under Armour Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
This best-selling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning.
ASICS Men's NOVABLAST 4 Running Shoe
These lightweight running shoes are crafted with FlyteFoam Blast cushioning, providing runner-tech comfort under your feet.
adidas Adizero SL2 Running Shoes
Equipped with responsive Lightstrike Pro, these running shoes deliver energy return to keep you flying to the finish.
RELATED CONTENT: