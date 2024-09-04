Shop
Pick up a pair of Hoka's signature running shoes for less with this week's sneaker deals.

If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs for far more than exercising. The brand's top styles rarely go on sale, but we've found unbeatable discounts on Hoka sneakers for men and women available today.

Right now, you can save up to 25% on Hoka's best-selling running shoes. Included in the Hoka sale are discounts on some of the brand’s most popular styles, like the Speedgoat 5 GTX trail running sneakers.

To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Whether you're upgrading your workout routine or just looking for a new go-to shoe, we suggest snagging these Hoka deals before they sell out. 

Ahead, shop the best deals on Hoka's signature running shoes available now. Move fast though as sizes are selling out quickly.

Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals for Men

Men's Tecton X 2

Men's Tecton X 2
Hoka

Men's Tecton X 2

Miles fly by on any terrain in the Tecton X trail-running shoes, available in six colors.

$225 $180

Men's Speedgoat 5 GTX

Men's Speedgoat 5 GTX
Hoka

Men's Speedgoat 5 GTX

For a smooth ride on the trail, the Speedgoat 5 GTX is best for trail running and hiking. This workhorse improves on its predecessors with less weight and more traction than ever before.

$170 $144

Men's Torrent 3

Men's Torrent 3
Hoka

Men's Torrent 3

Hoka's Torrent 3 is crafted with a low-profile cushion bed and firmer material to provide an efficient push-off.

$130 $104

Men's Kaha 2 Low GTX

Men's Kaha 2 Low GTX
Hoka

Men's Kaha 2 Low GTX

Designed with a dual-density CMEVA midsole, these men's hiking boots are durable and cushioned for peak performance.

$220 $165

Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals for Women

Women's Tecton X 2

Women's Tecton X 2
Hoka

Women's Tecton X 2

An ultra-grippy rubber base and carbon fiber plates make these shoes perfect for navigating uneven terrain.

$225 $180

Women's Speedgoat 5 GTX

Women's Speedgoat 5 GTX
Hoka

Women's Speedgoat 5 GTX

Designed for technical trails, the latest Speedgoat has less weight and more traction than ever before. This trail beast is updated with Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil. 

$170 $144

Women's Kaha 2 Low GTX

Women's Kaha 2 Low GTX
Hoka

Women's Kaha 2 Low GTX

The Kaha 2 Low GTX features a symmetrical bed of cushion for enhanced support and stability.

$220 $165

