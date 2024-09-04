Pick up a pair of Hoka's signature running shoes for less with this week's sneaker deals.
If there’s one sneaker brand that consistently tops the charts of best running, walking and hiking shoes, it’s Hoka. Known for its ultra-comfortable and stylish sneakers, Hoka is a favorite worn by avid runners, casual joggers, and celebs for far more than exercising. The brand's top styles rarely go on sale, but we've found unbeatable discounts on Hoka sneakers for men and women available today.
Right now, you can save up to 25% on Hoka's best-selling running shoes. Included in the Hoka sale are discounts on some of the brand’s most popular styles, like the Speedgoat 5 GTX trail running sneakers.
To maintain daily support, particularly for everyday runs or walking, durable running shoes are arguably one of the most worthwhile investments that you can make — especially if they're from Hoka. Whether you're upgrading your workout routine or just looking for a new go-to shoe, we suggest snagging these Hoka deals before they sell out.
Ahead, shop the best deals on Hoka's signature running shoes available now. Move fast though as sizes are selling out quickly.
Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals for Men
Men's Tecton X 2
Miles fly by on any terrain in the Tecton X trail-running shoes, available in six colors.
Men's Speedgoat 5 GTX
For a smooth ride on the trail, the Speedgoat 5 GTX is best for trail running and hiking. This workhorse improves on its predecessors with less weight and more traction than ever before.
Men's Torrent 3
Hoka's Torrent 3 is crafted with a low-profile cushion bed and firmer material to provide an efficient push-off.
Men's Kaha 2 Low GTX
Designed with a dual-density CMEVA midsole, these men's hiking boots are durable and cushioned for peak performance.
Best Hoka Running Shoe Deals for Women
Women's Tecton X 2
An ultra-grippy rubber base and carbon fiber plates make these shoes perfect for navigating uneven terrain.
Women's Speedgoat 5 GTX
Designed for technical trails, the latest Speedgoat has less weight and more traction than ever before. This trail beast is updated with Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug for enhanced grip on loose soil.
Women's Kaha 2 Low GTX
The Kaha 2 Low GTX features a symmetrical bed of cushion for enhanced support and stability.
