The Best Running Shoes for Men To Wear All Summer — Hoka, Adidas, Brooks, Nike and More
Summer is underway which makes now the perfect time to shop for a new pair of running shoes for the sunny season. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance this summer season.
There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?
Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for this summer.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.
The newest Hoka Clifton running shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort.
Running distances will feel effortless with these lightweight, bouncy and super comfortable shoes.
The newest and upgraded version of the Ghost running sneaker, now feeling more lightweight while providing high energizing cushioning.
Providing a springy ride, the men's Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 40 road-running shoes keep your feet happy, whether you're logging long marathon miles or catching a fun run after work with friends.
Find your running stride in style with the classically cool adidas Racer Tr21 Running Shoes.
Elevate your running experience with Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes that feature 3D FIt Print technology to provide stretch and structure.
These trusted, daily trainers are a Nike best-seller — and for good reason.
If she's looking for style and comfort, the Hoka Bondi 8 running shoe is the perfect combination of both. Hoka always has fun colors and now has upgraded heel technology for ultimate shock absorption.
These running shoes feature ASICS's Rearfoot and Forefoot GEL Technology Cushioning System for ultimate support and comfort.
Take on summer runs and workouts with the adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoes.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon
Best Amazon Deals on Men's Watches: Shop Citizen, Fossil and More
Skechers Running and Walking Sneakers Are on Sale
The Best Men's Swim Trunks to Hit the Water in This Summer
TikTok’s Favorite Amazon Brands That Offer Affordable Workout Clothes
The Best Men's Sandals to Wear All Summer 2023
Amazon Has So Many Crocs on Sale for Summer, Starting at Just $21
Score Major Savings on lululemon's Running and Workout Sneakers
13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Your Next Gym Session
Zappos Summer Sale: Save on Best-Selling Sandals, Sneakers and More