Summer is underway which makes now the perfect time to shop for a new pair of running shoes for the sunny season. The right footwear can tackle every obstacle from outdoor workouts, hiking, bicycling, and yes, even running. Whether you plan on sticking to the gym or taking your running routines from the treadmill to the local trail, you'll need sneakers that are up for the challenge. If you haven't upgraded your running shoes in a while, a well-designed pair can improve your running form and endurance this summer season.

There are many aspects to consider when shopping for the right pair of running shoes. From the cushioning and heel support to the shoe's stability, midsole flexibility, and even just the general comfort and style — there is no one best pair for all people. Plus, they may even vary depending on your typical running distance or workout needs. Are you a marathon runner looking for long-distance-friendly styles or are you in need of a more durable trail shoe? Do you prefer a classic athletic shoe or is stability more your style for those high-intensity workouts?

Regardless if you are a new or experienced runner, there are so many comfortable running shoes on the market right now. We've scoured the internet in search of the best running shoes for men, whether you're looking for fresh road running shoes, a classic trail runner style, or just a comfort-driven athletic pair for this summer.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best running shoes for men. Plus, check out the best walking shoes for men whenever you feel like slowing things down.

Hoka Clifton 9 Hoka Hoka Clifton 9 The newest Hoka Clifton running shoe is designed with a lightweight and more cushioned responsive foam and an improved outsole design for ultimate comfort. $145 Shop Now

Brooks Ghost 14 Amazon Brooks Ghost 14 Elevate your running experience with Brooks Ghost 14 running shoes that feature 3D FIt Print technology to provide stretch and structure. $140 $90 Shop Now

