The Best Amazon Workout Clothes That We Found on TikTok: Shop Affordable Leggings, Tops and More for Winter

By ETonline Staff
Published: 2:06 PM PST, January 5, 2024

Shop similar and affordable brand-name alternatives of leggings, sports bra and more activewear ET has discovered on TikTok.

While leggings are oh-so-comfortable, we know that activewear and athleisure styles can be hard on the wallet, so it's important to find good deals. And, one of the best places to find affordable leggings and yoga pants is Amazon — you can even find super affordable styles for winter that match the ever-popular lululemon! 

Like most other luxury brands, there's a lot to love about lululemon but we've also scoured Amazon for similar workout pants and everyday leggings that are just as good as lululemon styles. TikTok users started the trend by sharing the best lululemon lookalikes through different hashtags, but it's not just us and TikTok. Amazon shoppers rave about them in the reviews and even say which lululemon style the leggings match in their product reviews.

These lululemon lookalikes are as good for your budget as they are for your active lifestyle, and trust us, you want to jump on these while you can. From similar styles to the classic lululemon bra and popular workout clothes, to sweat-friendly gym wear, black leggings, tops, running shorts, and other comfort-promoting workout wear, Amazon is home to a lot of great lululemon lookalikes for you to wear this winter. 

Ahead, shop the lululemon alternatives shoppers swear are just like the real deal.

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Amazon reviewers swear the Colorfulkoala yoga pants are just like lululemon’s Align leggings. With a wide range of colors, the super soft high-waist yoga pants by Colorfulkoala feature a seamless waistband and flatlock stitching for tummy control and a smooth fit.

$30 $23

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers

CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Lightweight Joggers

While lululemon legging lookalikes get a lot of attention, joggers are pretty popular too and you can easily find a good lululemon alternative to this style too. This fitted jogger from CRZ Yoga with drawstring waist and pockets is similar to the Stretch Luxtreme Jogger and work just as well as workout leggings.

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and designed with a relaxed fit, this workout top from CRZ Yoga is what shoppers call the perfect lululemon Swiftly Relaxed lookalike.

AJISAI Joggers Pants

AJISAI Joggers Pants
Amazon

AJISAI Joggers Pants

These lightweight jogger pants are made from a four-way stretch quick dry fabric and features a drawstring closure and ankle ribbed cuffs.

$37 $31

With Coupon

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Long Sleeve Workout Shirt

This casual and cute workout shirt has been compared to the lululemon Back In Action Long Sleeve. Like the original, this Amazon alternative is made with soft pima cotton and will pair well with CRZ leggings or the original lululemon Align Leggings.

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra
Amazon

Syrokan High Impact Support Racerback Wirefree Workout Bra

This SYROKAN sports bra features a stylish cross-back design and offers extra back support. Plus, it matches lululemon's Enlite Bra perfectly.

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket
Amazon

QUEENIEKE Sports Define Jacket

This high-neck, long sleeve zip-up jacket with thumbholes from QUEENIEKE is nearly identical to the lululemon Define Jacket. If that's not enough to convince you it's a great jacket, it's also a #1 best seller on Amazon. 

Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets

Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets
Amazon

Dragon Fit Joggers with Pockets

The same Align legging you love, now in a cozy jogger version. Score similar buttery soft, high-waist joggers (with pockets!). 

$35 $30

Shop Now

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts
Amazon

CRZ Yoga Quick-Dry Workout Shorts

These lightweight running shorts will be a great option for any workout activity, whether it's running or a hot yoga class. The feathery fabric is made of quick-drying material and prevents chafing.

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra
Amazon

The Gym People Longline Sports Bra

This workout top from The Gym People with built-in bra is being called one of the best lookalikes — it resembles the lululemon Align Tank. One Amazon shopper even said she likes it better than the lululemon version. 

$27 $23

Shop Now

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra
Amazon

Lemedy Padded Sports Bra

This lululemon lookalike is from Lemedy. It's a moisture-wicking cropped bra top that provides light support, so it's great for low-intensity workouts and as an athleisure look. Plus, it looks very similar to the Flow Y Nulu Bra. Need more convincing? It's also an Amazon #1 bestseller. 

$26 $17

Shop Now

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts
Amazon

Blooming Jelly Quick-Dry Running Shorts

These running shorts are made from a lightweight and cooling nylon fabric and features an elastic waistband and a zipper side pocket to store your airpod case, card or keys. Whether hiking or running, these lululemon Tracker shorts lookalike are sure provide maximum comfort.

$30 $20

With Coupon

Shop Now

Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon

Heathyoga Biker Shorts

These Heathyoga Workout Shorts for Women are the perfect lululemon alternative as it features non-see-through, quick drying, moisture wicking fabric and pockets. 

$25 $15

Shop Now

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra
Amazon

CRZ YOGA Womens Butterluxe Y Back Sports Bra

This lululemon lookalike comes in a wide range of colors.

Tags: