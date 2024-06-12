Shop
The Best Biker Shorts for Women in 2024: Breathable Styles from Alo Yoga, Athleta, Nike, lululemon and More

The Best Biker Shorts for Women of 2023
By ETonline Staff
Published: 3:34 PM PDT, June 12, 2024

Shop the best biker shorts for women to wear during every workout from Amazon, lululemon, Alo Yoga and more.

It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But over the last few years, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative and a comfy fashion essential. 

The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.

From breathable shorts that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful pairs that will complete your street-style uniform, there are tons of trendy biker shorts for any occasion. Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear year-round.

Alo Yoga 5" Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short

Alo Yoga 5" Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga 5" Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short

Made from the sculpting and lifting airbrush fabric, these Alo Yoga Biker Shorts are back and better.

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts
Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts

Colorfulkoala's High-Waisted Biker Shorts are crafted from a buttery soft and stretch fabric for all-day comfort.

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
lululemon

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"

The Wunder Train collection is a fan favorite for training. This high-rise bike short is a must-have if you want a style that's quick-drying.

Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts

Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts
Amazon

Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts

Made with 4-Way Stretch & Non See-Through Fabric, these biker shorts will contour perfectly to your body.

$23 $19

Shop Now

Athleta Ultimate Stash 7 Short

Athleta Ultimate Stash 7 Short
Athleta

Athleta Ultimate Stash 7 Short

Perfect for medium to high impact workouts, these shorts provide compression support and features a pocket to hold your phone or keys.

$69 $40

Shop Now

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Amazon

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$47 $27

Shop Now

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike

Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts

Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel. 

$60 $37

Shop Now

Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short

Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short

Alo Yoga's High-Waist Biker Shorts are made in the brand's signature sculpting Airbrush fabric and feature moisture-wicking technology for all-day wear. 

IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts

IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts
Amazon

IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts

IUGA's Biker Shorts feature 2 side pockets and 1 inner pocket in the waistband to hold all of your essentials while on the go. 

$30 $20

Shop Now

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Bike Short

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Bike Short

Carry all of your essentials with you during your workout in these biker shorts from the celeb-loved brand. 

Suuksess Cross Workout Biker Shorts

Suuksess Cross Workout Biker Shorts
Amazon

Suuksess Cross Workout Biker Shorts

These biker shorts are a wardrobe staple, perfect for throwing on for trips to the gym or to wear while running errands. 

$29 $20

Shop Now

Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short

Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short
Amazon

Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short

These biker shorts are super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. Plus, they come in 28 different colors to choose from. 

Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short

Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short
Amazon

Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short

Made with Alo's ultralight, smooth performance fabric, the Vapor Shorts have an on-trend biker short silhouette. Wear them off-duty with a cropped jacket and slides.

$84 $37

Shop Now

Tags: