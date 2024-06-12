Shop the best biker shorts for women to wear during every workout from Amazon, lululemon, Alo Yoga and more.
It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But over the last few years, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative and a comfy fashion essential.
The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.
From breathable shorts that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful pairs that will complete your street-style uniform, there are tons of trendy biker shorts for any occasion. Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear year-round.
Alo Yoga 5" Airbrush High-Waist Biker Short
Made from the sculpting and lifting airbrush fabric, these Alo Yoga Biker Shorts are back and better.
Colorfulkoala Women's High Waisted Biker Shorts
Colorfulkoala's High-Waisted Biker Shorts are crafted from a buttery soft and stretch fabric for all-day comfort.
lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 6"
The Wunder Train collection is a fan favorite for training. This high-rise bike short is a must-have if you want a style that's quick-drying.
Dragon Fit High-Waist Biker Shorts
Made with 4-Way Stretch & Non See-Through Fabric, these biker shorts will contour perfectly to your body.
Athleta Ultimate Stash 7 Short
Perfect for medium to high impact workouts, these shorts provide compression support and features a pocket to hold your phone or keys.
Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts
Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling.
Nike Zenvy Biker Shorts
Nike's Zenvy High-Waisted Biker Shorts are designed with InfinaSoft fabric for a lightweight feel.
Alo Yoga 7" High-Waist Biker Short
Alo Yoga's High-Waist Biker Shorts are made in the brand's signature sculpting Airbrush fabric and feature moisture-wicking technology for all-day wear.
IUGA Women's 6" Biker Shorts
IUGA's Biker Shorts feature 2 side pockets and 1 inner pocket in the waistband to hold all of your essentials while on the go.
Girlfriend Collective High-Rise Pocket Bike Short
Carry all of your essentials with you during your workout in these biker shorts from the celeb-loved brand.
Suuksess Cross Workout Biker Shorts
These biker shorts are a wardrobe staple, perfect for throwing on for trips to the gym or to wear while running errands.
Yunoga Women's High Waisted Yoga Short
These biker shorts are super-soft, slimming and wick away sweat during a hard workout. Plus, they come in 28 different colors to choose from.
Alo Yoga High Waist Vapor Short
Made with Alo's ultralight, smooth performance fabric, the Vapor Shorts have an on-trend biker short silhouette. Wear them off-duty with a cropped jacket and slides.
