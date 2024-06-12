It's no secret: leggings are certainly one of our most cherished closet staples for activewear and athleisure. But over the last few years, biker shorts have proven to be the breathable (yet still totally stylish) alternative and a comfy fashion essential.

The benefit of biker shorts is in their versatility. Sure, the style makes for a great workout piece — but, as demonstrated by some of today's most fashionable celebs (hi, Hailey and Kim) biker shorts can also just as easily be elevated into a more formal style. Whether you're pairing it with a blazer, cropped tee combo, or even a lacy bralette and pumps for a more sultry evening look, biker shorts can really do it all these days.

From breathable shorts that are perfect for workouts and lounging at home to colorful pairs that will complete your street-style uniform, there are tons of trendy biker shorts for any occasion. Ahead, shop the best biker shorts for women to wear year-round.

Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon Baleaf Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $47 $27 Shop Now

Sign Up for More Shopping News! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: