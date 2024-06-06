You may be shopping for workout shorts for that upcoming 5K you're running, but while we have you, there's a new trend you need to know about.

As of late, fashion girlies everywhere have been pairing their workout shorts with decidedly non-fitness apparel for casual and comfortable ensembles that don't scream 'athleisure.'

Getty Images

This cool-girl look involves pairing your workout shorts with little tops, leather jackets and even heels, à la Kristen Stewart. But don't worry, these shorts still perform for your workouts, featuring sweat-wicking materials, perforated panels for breathability and more.

From biker shorts to running shorts, you can work the below workout shorts into your new street-style look, or simply rock them at the gym. Run a marathon and make any sidewalk your runway. This style puts the work in workout because it does double duty!

So ahead, the best workout shorts for women in 2024. Find options for your size and budget from Anthropologie, Nike, Vuori and more brands just in time for summer.

Tracksmith Strata Shorts Tracksmith Tracksmith Strata Shorts Splurge on these racing shorts with five pockets for on-the-go fuel. They were originally designed for the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials. $135 Shop Now