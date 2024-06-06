Shop
Best Workout Shorts for Women in 2024: Shop Biker Shorts, Running Shorts and More

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Pull-On Shorts
Anthropologie
By Carolin Lehmann
Published: 9:15 AM PDT, June 6, 2024

There are so many ways you can wear these workout shorts from Anthropologie, Nike, Vuori and more.

You may be shopping for workout shorts for that upcoming 5K you're running, but while we have you, there's a new trend you need to know about.

As of late, fashion girlies everywhere have been pairing their workout shorts with decidedly non-fitness apparel for casual and comfortable ensembles that don't scream 'athleisure.'

Getty Images

This cool-girl look involves pairing your workout shorts with little tops, leather jackets and even heels, à la Kristen Stewart. But don't worry, these shorts still perform for your workouts, featuring sweat-wicking materials, perforated panels for breathability and more.

From biker shorts to running shorts, you can work the below workout shorts into your new street-style look, or simply rock them at the gym. Run a marathon and make any sidewalk your runway. This style puts the work in workout because it does double duty!

So ahead, the best workout shorts for women in 2024. Find options for your size and budget from Anthropologie, Nike, Vuori and more brands just in time for summer.

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Pull-On Shorts

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Pull-On Shorts
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Pull-On Shorts

The new Daily Practice by Anthropologie collection is ideal for street-style looks that involve athleticwear. Snag these shorts, for example, that are made for running errands and working out.

Nike Pro 3-Inch Shorts

Nike Pro 3-Inch Shorts
Nike

Nike Pro 3-Inch Shorts

These classic Nike shorts wick sweat and have a logo waistband.

Vuori Dash Short

Vuori Dash Short
Vuori

Vuori Dash Short

You'll feel comfortable in these high-waisted, mid-length shorts with perforated panels for breathability. 

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 4-Inch

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 4-Inch
lululemon

lululemon Align High-Rise Short 4-Inch

You'll never want to take these biker shorts in the buttery-soft Align fabric off. They come in four lengths and plus sizes so you can find a fit you love.

Tracksmith Strata Shorts

Tracksmith Strata Shorts
Tracksmith

Tracksmith Strata Shorts

Splurge on these racing shorts with five pockets for on-the-go fuel. They were originally designed for the 2020 Olympic Marathon Trials.

Alo Playmaker Dolphin Short

Alo Playmaker Dolphin Short
Alo

Alo Playmaker Dolphin Short

You can flip over the waistband of these shorts for a logo look or keep it up for a classic style.

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 2-Inch

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 2-Inch
lululemon

lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Short 2-Inch

These mini shorts come in lululemon's fastest-drying fabric and have a supportive fit.

Adidas Pacer 3-Stripe Woven Shorts

Adidas Pacer 3-Stripe Woven Shorts
Adidas

Adidas Pacer 3-Stripe Woven Shorts

These classic Adidas shorts are affordable and versatile.

$25 $16

Shop Now

Carbon38 Biker Short in Melt

Carbon38 Biker Short in Melt
Carbon38

Carbon38 Biker Short in Melt

Add these neutral six-inch biker shorts with light support to your wardrobe.

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Terry Shorts

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Terry Shorts
Anthropologie

Daily Practice by Anthropologie Team Spirit Terry Shorts

These terry shorts are summer-ready in green.

